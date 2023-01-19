Zimbabwe wins 1st ODI vs. Ireland with 4 off last ball

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Wicketkeeper Clive Madande hit a four off the last ball of the game to win the first one-day international for Zimbabwe against Ireland by three wickets after rain shortened the series-opener on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe made 13 off the last over to clinch the victory as Zimbabwe reached its target of 214 in 37 overs on the Duckworth-Lewis method with seven wickets down.

Ireland was asked to bat first at Harare Sports Club and made 288-4 in its full 50 overs after centuries from captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector.

Balbirnie retired hurt on 121 and Tector was 101 not out to drive the Irish to a good total. They built a partnership of 212 off 216 balls before Balbirnie top-edged a delivery into the grill of his own helmet and left the field because of concussion protocols.

Sikandar Raza returned to the Zimbabwe team after playing in overseas T20 leagues to make 43 at No. 5 in the rain-affected chase. Ryan Burl's 59 off 41 helped set up the home team's dramatic victory but he was run out and was one of two Zimbabwe wickets to fall in that last over before Madande won it.

Zimbabwe won the T20 series 2-1.

