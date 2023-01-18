Looking for new ways of living together

On this week’s show, we’re looking at the refugee and migration situation on the Canary Islands.

These islands, located roughly 100 kilometers off the coast of Africa and which are part of Spain, have seen tens of thousands of refugees land on their shores in recent years.

This large influx of men, women and children has put a strain on the islands. With the aid response facing stark criticism over allegations of inhumane conditions in some of its transit centers.

And the ordeal has been a harrowing one for many, aid efforts have been improving. Including one local community's extraordinary efforts to create a home for young refugees who arrive alone.

Feature by Franka Welz, presented by Ineke Mules.