Wireless Electrocardiography Market 2022 Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years 2027

Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the global wireless electrocardiography market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Wireless Electrocardiography Market is estimated to reach US$ 2,295.7 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,576 Mn in 2021. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
The global market study includes information from key firms on R&D, new product launches, and product responses from global markets. The analysis includes a graphical presentation and a diagrammatic examination of the global market by region.
People and economies globally rely substantially on the healthcare business. It is one of the fastest-growing industries. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending in different nations, with healthcare spending accounting for more than 10% of most industrialized countries’ GDP.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Global COVID-19 cases have climbed above 516 million as of May 2022, and the death toll has exceeded 6.25 million. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as underserved and marginalized communities, highlighting the persistent challenges of health equity and health outcomes.
COVID-19 is causing a great deal of emotional, physical, and professional stress among health care personnel. The changing attitudes and behaviors of consumers, the integration of life sciences and health care, fast-growing digital health technology, new talent, and care delivery models, and clinical innovation advanced by COVID-19.
As sector players and the customers, they serve to adapt to a new world of remote working, virtual doctor visits, and a supply chain plagued by shortages of medical goods, employees, and services, the sector is reforming to become more customer-centric.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data calculates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure reached US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to surpass US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. spent nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, spending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia dedicate only 9.3%.
Regional Analysis
By Type segment of the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market is sub-segmented into:
- Monitoring ECG Systems
- Remote Data Monitoring
- Event Monitoring
- Continuous Cardiovascular Monitoring Systems
- Diagnostic ECG Systems
- Rest ECG Systems
- Stress ECG Systems
- Holter ECG Systems
By Modality segment of the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market is sub-segmented into:
- Hand-held
- Pen
- Band
By Lead Type segment of the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market is sub-segmented into:
- 12-lead
- 5-lead
- 3-lead
- 6-lead
- Single lead
- Other Lead Types
By End User segment of the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market is sub-segmented into:
- Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers
- Home-based setting
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Other End Users
By Region segment of the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market is sub-segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- NORDICS
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Key Players Insights
Key players in the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market are BioTelemetry, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips, among others.
