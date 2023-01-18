Alexa
Wireless Electrocardiography Market 2022 Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years 2027

By Adam Smith, Report Ocean
2023/01/18 14:07

Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the global wireless electrocardiography market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Wireless Electrocardiography Market is estimated to reach US$ 2,295.7 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,576 Mn in 2021. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The global market study includes information from key firms on R&D, new product launches, and product responses from global markets. The analysis includes a graphical presentation and a diagrammatic examination of the global market by region.

People and economies globally rely substantially on the healthcare business. It is one of the fastest-growing industries. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending in different nations, with healthcare spending accounting for more than 10% of most industrialized countries’ GDP.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Global COVID-19 cases have climbed above 516 million as of May 2022, and the death toll has exceeded 6.25 million. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as underserved and marginalized communities, highlighting the persistent challenges of health equity and health outcomes.

COVID-19 is causing a great deal of emotional, physical, and professional stress among health care personnel. The changing attitudes and behaviors of consumers, the integration of life sciences and health care, fast-growing digital health technology, new talent, and care delivery models, and clinical innovation advanced by COVID-19.

As sector players and the customers, they serve to adapt to a new world of remote working, virtual doctor visits, and a supply chain plagued by shortages of medical goods, employees, and services, the sector is reforming to become more customer-centric.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data calculates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure reached US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to surpass US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. spent nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, spending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia dedicate only 9.3%.

Regional Analysis

By Type segment of the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Monitoring ECG Systems
    • Remote Data Monitoring
    • Event Monitoring
    • Continuous Cardiovascular Monitoring Systems
  • Diagnostic ECG Systems
    • Rest ECG Systems
    • Stress ECG Systems
    • Holter ECG Systems

By Modality segment of the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Hand-held
  • Pen
  • Band

By Lead Type segment of the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market is sub-segmented into:

  • 12-lead
  • 5-lead
  • 3-lead
  • 6-lead
  • Single lead
  • Other Lead Types

By End User segment of the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers
  • Home-based setting
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Other End Users

By Region segment of the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market is sub-segmented into:

  • North America
    • The U.S.
  • Europe
    • The UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • NORDICS
    • Netherlands
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
  • Rest of the World
    • Middle East & Africa
    • South America

Key Players Insights

Key players in the Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Market are BioTelemetry, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips, among others.

