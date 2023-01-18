Ophthalmic Devices Market 2022 Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2027

Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the global ophthalmic devices market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market is forecast to record a rise of around US$ 57,571.4 Mn in the market size by 2027, with growth at CAGR of 6.5% in terms of revenue and 5.8% in terms of volume during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The global market study includes information from key firms on R&D, new product launches, and product responses from global markets. The analysis includes a graphical presentation and a diagrammatic examination of the global market by region.

People and economies globally rely substantially on the healthcare business. It is one of the fastest-growing industries. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending in different nations, with healthcare spending accounting for more than 10% of most industrialized countries’ GDP.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Global COVID-19 cases have climbed above 516 million as of May 2022, and the death toll has exceeded 6.25 million. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as underserved and marginalized communities, highlighting the persistent challenges of health equity and health outcomes.

COVID-19 is causing a great deal of emotional, physical, and professional stress among health care personnel. The changing attitudes and behaviors of consumers, the integration of life sciences and health care, fast-growing digital health technology, new talent, and care delivery models, and clinical innovation advanced by COVID-19.

As sector players and the customers, they serve to adapt to a new world of remote working, virtual doctor visits, and a supply chain plagued by shortages of medical goods, employees, and services, the sector is reforming to become more customer-centric.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data calculates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure reached US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to surpass US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. spent nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, spending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia dedicate only 9.3%.

Regional Analysis

By Product

Vision Care Products

Surgical Devices

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

By Vision Care

Spectacles

Contact Lenses

By Surgical Devices

Cataract Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Refractive Surgical Devices

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Microscopes

Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

By Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Ophthalmoscopes

Chart Projectors

Corneal Topography Systems

Fundus Cameras

Lensometers

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Autorefractors & Keratometers

Optical Biometry Systems

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

Phoropters

Retinoscopes

Slit Lamps

Specular Microscopes

Tonometers

Wavefront aberrometers

Indirect Ophthalmic Lens

By End Users

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

Key Players Insights

Key players in the ophthalmic devices market are Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss, Clearlab SG PTE, Ltd., Glaukos Corporation, Haag-Streit Holding, HEINE Optotechnik, Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Lumenis, and others.

