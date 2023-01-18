Indonesia Car Care Products Market 2022 Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2027

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Market. The global indonesia car care products market report has extensive information about the market size, drivers, threats, opportunities, and growth factors. In addition, the research report contains COVID-19 impact, regional insight, competitors analysis, and segmentation.

Indonesia Car Care Products Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 57.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 73.5 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a growth at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

According to a 2019 estimate from the International Council of Chemical Associations, the chemicals industry is one of the largest in the world, contributing US$ 5.7 trillion to global GDP and supporting nearly 120 million employments. In order to reduce the negative environmental impact of chemical manufacture, chemical industries are progressively embracing sustainable and eco-friendly procedures.

Chemical companies are using an eco-friendly alternative such as using carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to make fuels, industrial products, and other chemicals. Technological advancements and the development of chemical sciences are playing a major role in this transition in the industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Almost every product people use has chemicals. Chemical businesses are functioning in a radically different paradigm as the effects of COVID-19 ripple over the globe and economic activity grinds to a standstill. There is a chasm in the demand for chemicals across end markets. The global supply networks disrupted, chemical companies’ stock prices have taken major hits, and chemical manufacturer competitive orders have switched swiftly in the United States, the Middle East, China, and Europe.

Regional Insights

By Product segment of the Indonesia Car Care Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Car Wash Solution/Liquids

Car Wax & Polish

Sprays

Glass Cleaner

Microfiber Cloth

Others

By Applications segment of the Indonesia Car Care Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Interior Carpet & Upholstery Leather Care Vinyl, Rubber and Plastic Care Air Freshener

Exterior Paint Care Wheel & Tyre Care Glass & Windshield Care Seasonal Care Products



By Packaging Volume segment of the Indonesia Car Care Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Less than 250 ml

251 – 500 ml

501 – 999 ml

1 L – 5 L

Above 5 L

Others

By Retail Channel segment of the Indonesia Car Care Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Online

Offline Vehicle Distributor/Brand Stores Garages/Workshops Spare & Parts Shops



Key Players Insights

The key players operating in the market include 3M Company, Armor All, Autoglym, BULLSONE Co. Ltd, Cartec B.V., Chemical Guys, Illinois Tool Works, Jopasu India Pvt. Ltd., LIQUI MOLY GmbH, Simoniz USA Inc, SOFT99 Corporation, Sonax GmbH, Tetrosyl Ltd., Turtle Wax and WAVEX among others.

