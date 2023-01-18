Lithium-ion Battery Market 2022 Analysis Covering Business Analysis, Share, Regional Outlook, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2027

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Market. The global lithium-ion battery market report has extensive information about the market size, drivers, threats, opportunities, and growth factors. In addition, the research report contains COVID-19 impact, regional insight, competitors analysis, and segmentation.

The global Lithium-ion Battery Market was valued at US$ 60,385.6 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,85,040.3 Mn by 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

According to a 2019 estimate from the International Council of Chemical Associations, the chemicals industry is one of the largest in the world, contributing US$ 5.7 trillion to global GDP and supporting nearly 120 million employments. In order to reduce the negative environmental impact of chemical manufacture, chemical industries are progressively embracing sustainable and eco-friendly procedures.

Chemical companies are using an eco-friendly alternative such as using carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to make fuels, industrial products, and other chemicals. Technological advancements and the development of chemical sciences are playing a major role in this transition in the industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Almost every product people use has chemicals. Chemical businesses are functioning in a radically different paradigm as the effects of COVID-19 ripple over the globe and economic activity grinds to a standstill. There is a chasm in the demand for chemicals across end markets. The global supply networks disrupted, chemical companies’ stock prices have taken major hits, and chemical manufacturer competitive orders have switched swiftly in the United States, the Middle East, China, and Europe.

Regional Insights

By Type Segment of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

By Power Capacity Segment of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is Sub-Segmented into:

0-300 mAH

3,000-10,000 mAH

10,000-60,000 mAH

More than 60,000 mAH

By Application segment of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Consumer Electronics OEMs Smartphones Laptops UPS Systems Smart Cameras Smart Watches Smart Glasses Smart Textiles Others

Automotive OEMs Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Others (Service Stations/Dealers)

Energy Storage Commercial Industrial Residential Utilities

Industrial OEMs Military Industrial Equipment Medical Marine Telecommunication Mining Forklifts Others

Other OEMs

Aftermarket

By Form/Design Segment of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Pouch

Cylindrical

Elliptical

Prismatic

Custom Design

By Region Segment of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is Sub-Segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Players Insights

Key players holding majority of the market share in the global lithium-ion battery marketplace are LG Chem, BYD Company, Samsung SDI, Panasonic corporation and CATL among others.

