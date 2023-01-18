NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 43 34 5 4 72 166 94 21-1-3 13-4-1 7-3-2 Carolina 44 27 9 8 62 141 120 13-5-2 14-4-6 12-3-1 New Jersey 44 29 12 3 61 156 116 11-10-2 18-2-1 8-5-2 Toronto 45 27 11 7 61 152 121 16-3-4 11-8-3 7-3-1 Tampa Bay 42 28 13 1 57 152 122 17-4-1 11-9-0 8-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 45 25 13 7 57 144 120 11-8-4 14-5-3 6-6-1 Washington 47 24 17 6 54 150 133 13-8-3 11-9-3 7-4-1 Pittsburgh 43 22 15 6 50 139 130 12-5-4 10-10-2 5-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 45 23 18 4 50 136 124 13-7-2 10-11-2 9-4-1 Florida 46 21 20 5 47 152 158 11-6-3 10-14-2 7-3-2 Buffalo 43 21 19 3 45 163 150 9-12-2 12-7-1 6-8-1 Philadelphia 45 19 19 7 45 127 145 10-10-1 9-9-6 6-7-4 Detroit 43 18 17 8 44 134 149 11-9-3 7-8-5 5-8-2 Ottawa 43 19 21 3 41 126 139 11-10-1 8-11-2 6-5-0 Montreal 45 19 23 3 41 120 163 10-11-0 9-12-3 3-6-0 Columbus 44 13 29 2 28 111 172 10-14-1 3-15-1 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 45 26 12 7 59 156 119 12-5-3 14-7-4 8-2-3 Winnipeg 45 29 15 1 59 149 118 17-6-0 12-9-1 12-3-0 Vegas 45 28 15 2 58 147 130 13-12-0 15-3-2 5-7-2 Seattle 44 26 14 4 56 161 139 10-9-2 16-5-2 8-5-2 Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157 14-8-2 11-7-4 9-4-2 Minnesota 43 25 14 4 54 138 120 13-8-1 12-6-3 8-4-0 Edmonton 46 25 18 3 53 169 152 11-11-2 14-7-1 9-6-0 Calgary 45 21 15 9 51 143 136 12-7-2 9-8-7 8-3-2 Nashville 44 21 17 6 48 122 128 11-7-3 10-10-3 4-5-3 Colorado 42 22 17 3 47 131 121 11-8-3 11-9-0 8-4-1 St. Louis 45 22 20 3 47 141 160 9-10-2 13-10-1 5-5-1 Vancouver 43 18 22 3 39 150 173 8-10-1 10-12-2 10-3-0 San Jose 45 13 23 9 35 137 172 4-12-7 9-11-2 2-8-6 Arizona 44 14 25 5 33 119 161 8-6-2 6-19-3 1-5-2 Anaheim 45 12 28 5 29 105 190 8-13-1 4-15-4 6-6-1 Chicago 42 12 26 4 28 98 157 9-15-2 3-11-2 2-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Washington 2

Montreal 4, Winnipeg 1

Philadelphia 5, Anaheim 2

Toronto 5, Florida 4, OT

Nashville 2, Columbus 1

Chicago 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Seattle 2

Arizona 4, Detroit 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.