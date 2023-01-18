All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|37
|25
|8
|3
|1
|54
|111
|90
|Providence
|37
|22
|8
|5
|2
|51
|109
|98
|Charlotte
|37
|19
|14
|2
|2
|42
|102
|112
|WB/Scranton
|34
|18
|11
|2
|3
|41
|101
|87
|Lehigh Valley
|36
|17
|14
|3
|2
|39
|103
|110
|Bridgeport
|38
|16
|15
|6
|1
|39
|128
|135
|Hartford
|36
|14
|13
|3
|6
|37
|99
|110
|Springfield
|37
|15
|17
|1
|4
|35
|104
|114
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|35
|24
|9
|1
|1
|50
|128
|109
|Utica
|36
|19
|11
|5
|1
|44
|115
|109
|Rochester
|33
|19
|12
|1
|1
|40
|110
|111
|Syracuse
|34
|16
|13
|2
|3
|37
|128
|118
|Belleville
|36
|15
|18
|3
|0
|33
|119
|131
|Laval
|37
|14
|18
|4
|1
|33
|130
|140
|Cleveland
|35
|14
|17
|2
|2
|32
|118
|137
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|36
|22
|8
|4
|2
|50
|138
|96
|Milwaukee
|36
|21
|13
|0
|2
|44
|129
|109
|Rockford
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|124
|112
|Manitoba
|34
|19
|12
|2
|1
|41
|106
|105
|Iowa
|36
|18
|14
|2
|2
|40
|109
|109
|Grand Rapids
|36
|14
|19
|1
|2
|31
|96
|136
|Chicago
|34
|12
|18
|3
|1
|28
|96
|131
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|35
|25
|6
|3
|1
|54
|133
|96
|Calgary
|35
|24
|10
|1
|0
|49
|132
|87
|Abbotsford
|35
|22
|11
|1
|1
|46
|125
|104
|Colorado
|36
|21
|12
|3
|0
|45
|105
|91
|Ontario
|34
|20
|13
|0
|1
|41
|108
|92
|Tucson
|36
|15
|17
|4
|0
|34
|117
|132
|San Jose
|39
|16
|21
|0
|2
|34
|96
|136
|Henderson
|39
|14
|22
|0
|3
|31
|100
|110
|Bakersfield
|34
|12
|19
|2
|1
|27
|91
|112
|San Diego
|37
|11
|26
|0
|0
|22
|99
|140
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 1
Manitoba 2, Chicago 0
Ontario 7, Colorado 3
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.