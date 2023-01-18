Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 18, 2023

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with a shower;32;26;Humid, a p.m. shower;32;26;SSW;13;81%;48%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy and cooler;23;18;Cloudy;23;16;NNW;19;59%;1%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;14;6;Clearing;14;4;ENE;8;84%;2%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of rain;12;7;Showers;11;8;W;37;64%;95%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;An afternoon shower;6;2;Rain/snow showers;5;-1;WNW;17;78%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;-1;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-2;N;13;64%;98%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;5;-4;Chilly with sunshine;4;-4;E;7;78%;8%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sunshine;-11;-26;Sunny, but cold;-13;-24;W;10;58%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;NNE;11;51%;7%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;13;SSE;25;70%;89%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;23;17;Sunshine and nice;26;17;WSW;15;59%;6%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;19;8;Sunny and beautiful;19;7;NW;17;58%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;22;SE;13;72%;69%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;28;14;Hazy sun;28;15;ESE;15;43%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;20;Partial sunshine;32;20;ENE;10;47%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;13;4;Breezy in the a.m.;13;5;WNW;19;55%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;4;-6;Windy in the p.m.;5;-10;NW;25;25%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;16;9;A bit of rain;12;0;WNW;14;77%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;2;-4;Partly sunny;2;-2;SSW;14;80%;35%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;10;ESE;9;70%;94%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;18;NNW;9;70%;73%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Winds subsiding;3;-2;NW;26;74%;40%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;4;0;Showers of rain/snow;4;-2;W;13;83%;87%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;20;9;Sunshine and breezy;18;9;SSW;23;68%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mainly cloudy;6;2;Periods of rain;3;-2;NW;13;96%;96%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as hot;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;ESE;18;55%;27%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;19;Partial sunshine;28;20;NNE;11;67%;75%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;8;-2;Sunshine;8;0;WNW;10;41%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Sunny and nice;23;10;ENE;11;48%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;SSE;13;66%;8%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with a shower;29;18;A little a.m. rain;29;18;E;6;65%;81%;6

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;22;Hazy sunshine;30;23;ENE;13;66%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;3;2;Rain/snow showers;6;-1;W;18;89%;99%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A passing shower;31;22;Sunshine and nice;32;22;NE;16;62%;2%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;4;-1;Partly sunny;3;0;SW;23;90%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;29;21;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;19;NNE;22;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;22;6;Mostly sunny, cooler;15;4;E;14;36%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers around;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;N;11;64%;44%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;18;7;Hazy sunshine;19;9;N;9;58%;55%;4

Denver, United States;Snow tapering off;-2;-10;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-9;W;13;66%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;25;13;Hazy sunshine;25;14;WNW;10;43%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;SSW;11;81%;96%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;5;-1;Variable clouds;4;-3;W;16;83%;26%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;9;-4;Cloudy and colder;2;-4;WSW;10;69%;11%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny;14;10;W;21;55%;12%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;17;8;Partly sunny;17;12;NNE;9;60%;8%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;24;16;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;16;NE;12;75%;88%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;16;ESE;11;66%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A thick cloud cover;3;0;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-2;W;16;90%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;32;23;Partly sunny;33;24;WSW;9;56%;35%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;19;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;ENE;11;52%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;A morning shower;26;18;NE;9;78%;55%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;30;17;Hazy sun;29;17;SE;13;52%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;22;5;Cloudy;18;5;NE;8;39%;18%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy and warm;18;12;Partly sunny;19;9;S;15;52%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing, a shower;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;WSW;15;87%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;W;10;41%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;30;17;A t-storm around;29;16;S;10;50%;79%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;4;-5;Cloudy;4;-6;SSW;6;67%;23%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;26;12;Increasing clouds;24;13;NE;15;29%;0%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;16;3;Hazy sun;17;4;SW;7;60%;6%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;32;17;Sunny and hot;33;17;N;15;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;10;3;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;9;SSE;15;90%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;31;22;Very warm;31;22;NE;19;62%;2%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partial sunshine;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;W;11;69%;79%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;25;15;Hazy sun;25;13;ENE;11;60%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;N;6;69%;65%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;13;4;A touch of rain;12;4;ENE;13;60%;92%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;Clearing and humid;31;25;SW;11;78%;5%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;24;20;Cloudy;23;20;SSE;8;78%;60%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;13;6;Clouds and sun;13;11;NW;13;80%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;5;-1;Partly sunny;5;-1;NW;10;74%;5%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;16;6;Variable cloudiness;14;5;N;10;66%;34%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SSW;15;75%;68%;4

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;8;1;Clouds and sun;8;5;WSW;16;63%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;31;26;A couple of showers;30;27;ENE;28;77%;90%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;A stray thunderstorm;28;23;E;9;80%;93%;4

Manila, Philippines;Periods of rain;29;25;A downpour;30;24;NE;10;68%;68%;2

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;24;12;Breezy;20;11;SSE;27;55%;2%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;High clouds;26;6;Partly sunny;26;7;SW;9;32%;1%;3

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;25;20;Mostly sunny;27;19;S;18;65%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;4;1;A bit of p.m. snow;2;0;NE;13;86%;92%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;32;24;Partly sunny, windy;32;24;ENE;30;59%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasingly windy;29;19;Breezy in the p.m.;30;19;ENE;20;60%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;2;-4;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;NE;11;63%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and breezy;3;2;A bit of a.m. snow;4;2;SSE;21;88%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;30;19;Hazy sun;29;19;NW;12;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy this morning;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;NE;17;33%;5%;6

New York, United States;Breezy;10;3;Periods of rain;6;5;NNE;9;84%;100%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;19;7;NE;11;70%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-10;-18;A bit of a.m. snow;-12;-15;WNW;14;59%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;11;3;Mostly sunny;11;3;SSW;10;54%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;NNW;6;91%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;2;-7;A little p.m. snow;-3;-5;ENE;16;79%;98%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;ENE;18;83%;88%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;31;22;A morning shower;32;23;NW;10;69%;50%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;31;22;An afternoon shower;30;22;ENE;11;73%;99%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny;5;-1;Showers of rain/snow;5;-1;NW;9;90%;73%;1

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding, hot;32;19;Rain and drizzle;35;22;NE;24;34%;60%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Breezy this morning;31;22;Periods of sun;31;23;N;19;56%;14%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;34;24;A morning shower;30;24;N;19;73%;87%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and nice;31;16;Sunlit and pleasant;31;17;SE;10;53%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;3;-3;Cloudy;2;-2;WSW;14;75%;28%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-10;A snow shower;5;-9;SW;10;64%;71%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;10;Periods of rain;16;9;ENE;9;83%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;5;E;13;70%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;31;23;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;23;SE;12;75%;100%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-8;Cloudy;0;-3;ESE;14;59%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;Bit of rain, snow;2;2;Windy in the morning;3;-1;S;16;89%;30%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;A t-storm around;29;24;ESE;14;71%;52%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing and cool;15;6;Partly sunny;18;5;NNE;12;49%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain at times;12;4;A little rain;11;2;W;15;72%;97%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;2;1;A bit of snow;4;-2;W;16;88%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouding up;13;7;Partly sunny;13;5;NNW;14;64%;4%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;Mostly sunny;28;17;ENE;14;50%;26%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;22;A shower in spots;30;22;SE;18;71%;76%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Nice with sunshine;25;18;NNW;11;51%;7%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;26;5;Mainly cloudy;22;5;ESE;9;39%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and seasonable;32;15;Very warm;30;14;SW;14;42%;12%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunlit and nice;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;N;11;63%;8%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;10;4;An afternoon shower;11;10;WNW;11;88%;95%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain at times;8;3;A morning shower;8;2;SSE;9;80%;42%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;2;-7;Becoming cloudy;5;-5;W;9;59%;66%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;8;1;Partly sunny;9;2;W;11;45%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;N;12;72%;88%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;17;7;Clouds and sun, warm;16;6;ESE;11;55%;25%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;Sunshine and nice;28;23;ENE;20;64%;2%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;SSW;9;90%;17%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;31;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;18;SSE;37;80%;97%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;14;14;Low clouds;18;14;ENE;17;82%;73%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;4;0;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-2;SSW;26;93%;71%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;4;-11;Sunny and cold;0;-10;ENE;10;76%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hazy sun and mild;13;-3;Hazy sun and mild;11;-3;SSE;9;68%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;9;-2;Plenty of sun;9;-1;NE;12;50%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Sunny and delightful;22;9;E;8;48%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;16;12;Periods of rain;14;7;SSE;23;78%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Milder with a shower;11;3;Clearing;10;4;N;13;53%;42%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mainly cloudy;5;0;Rain and sleet;4;1;ENE;36;89%;99%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy and breezy;24;12;Windy and cooler;16;8;WNW;31;45%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;20;7;Cooler with a shower;12;7;W;17;68%;51%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;-15;-35;Sunshine, but frigid;-23;-36;E;18;91%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;8;2;Cloudy with a shower;7;4;ESE;7;79%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Bit of rain, snow;6;0;Cloudy;3;-2;WNW;17;68%;39%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;27;15;Mostly sunny;27;16;ESE;7;52%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;5;1;More clouds than sun;2;1;NE;13;86%;82%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of p.m. snow;3;0;A thick cloud cover;3;-1;N;9;91%;87%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, warm;30;14;Not as warm;23;16;NNE;15;68%;29%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;32;19;Sunny and hot;32;19;WSW;8;51%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-3;Sunny and mild;8;-3;ENE;4;57%;1%;3

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather