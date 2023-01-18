2023 Central Taiwan Lantern Festival to take place at Taichung Central Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Central Taiwan Lantern Festival will be held at Taichung Central Park from Feb. 4 to 12.

The lantern festival is designed with six themed lantern areas decorated with over 30 lantern sets, the Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 18). “The festival this year turns Taichung Central Park from a large-size art installation park in the daytime into a splendid lantern amusement park at night,” the press release said.

The main lantern, called the “HAPPY Rabbit,” is 10 meters tall. The 18-minute main lantern show, including a three-minute dynamic main lantern show and a 15-minute laser light show, begins every hour on the hour. However, the first show will begin at 6:58 p.m. on Feb. 4, the opening day, according to the release.

The bureau said that it plans to provide shuttle bus services at Taichung MRT’s Taichung City Hall Station and Songzhu Station on weekends. For more information about the lantern festival, visit the Taichung Tourism website or its Facebook site.



(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)