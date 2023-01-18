Alexa
Taiwan turns into second-largest source of tourists for Japan

Overall number of visitors to Japan still only 10% of pre-COVID level

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/18 20:39
The March 2022 cherry blossom season in Tokyo. 

The March 2022 cherry blossom season in Tokyo.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan turned into Japan’s second-largest source of tourists in 2022 following South Korea, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said Wednesday (Jan. 18).

The United States, Vietnam, and Hong Kong rounded out the top-five for the past year, with visits to Japan picking up for the first time since 2019, UDN reported. The country welcomed 3.83 million visitors during the past year, up from the historic low of 245,000 in 2021.

However, the 2022 level was still far below the 31.88 million who traveled to Japan in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic. The month of Dec. 2022 saw more than 1 million visitors for the first time since Feb. 2020, according to JNTO.

In 2022, more than 1.01 million South Koreans visited Japan, and 331,100 Taiwanese did so. Americans followed in third place at 323,500 visits, with 284,100 travelers from Vietnam and 269,300 from Hong Kong.
travel
tourism
Taiwanese tourists
Taiwan-Japan travel
Japan National Tourism Organization
JNTO

