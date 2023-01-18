Taiwan's Yanshuei to host lantern exhibition and beehive fireworks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) on Tuesday (Jan. 17) invited the public to Yanshuei to enjoy the displays of artistic lights at the 2023 Yuejin Lantern Festival and experience the excitement of the release of the internationally renowned Yanshuei beehive fireworks.

Huang said in a press release Tuesday that Yanshuei has a rich culture, historic alleys and buildings, adding that it’s a place with a strong nostalgic atmosphere.

With the theme of “Moonlight in Town,” the lantern festival is exhibiting 75 light and sound installations in four exhibition areas across the downtown area until Feb. 12, according to a press release issued by the Tainan Tourism Bureau. For more information about the lantern festival, visit this site.

In addition to the light exhibition, the Yanshuei Beehive Fireworks Festival will take place on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. CNN called the festival “undeniably one of the world's most dangerous celebrations” as thousands of soaring firecrackers are launched into the crowd. Therefore, festival-goers must wear protective gear to avoid getting hurt.

Tainan Tourism Bureau Director-General Kuo Chen-hui (郭貞慧) said that the bureau has joined hands with four travel agencies, including Lion, Southeast Travel Service, Kuo-Kuang Holidays Travel, and Tafeng Tour, to provide one- or two-day package tours, which include visits to the beehive festival, the Yuejin Lantern Festival, and neighboring attractions.

The bureau also recommended that the public visit other attractions in Yanshuei, such as Yanshuei Station, Yongcheng Theater, Octagon Building, Qiaonan Old Street, and Yanshuei Holy Spirit, and taste local delicacies and snacks, such as Yangshuei noodles.



(Tainan Toursim Bureau photos)