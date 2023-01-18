UAE Core Banking Solutions Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the UAE Core Banking Solutions Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

Surge in adoption of technologies such as application programming interfaces (APIs), data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and robotic process automation (RPA) to modernize banking functionality and provide real-time banking services. These factors, as a result drive the core banking solutions market growth. Moreover, rapid change in consumer behavior & preferences toward availing banking products & services has led banks to enhance their existing product lines by implementing core banking solutions to provide cost-effective & efficient banking services in the country. However, lack of awareness toward core banking solutions and high technology maintenance cost are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides in-depth analysis of the UAE core banking solutions market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the UAE core banking solutions market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market players

– Capital Banking Solutions

– EdgeVerve Systems Limited

– Finastra

– Fiserv, Inc.

– NCR Corporation

– Oracle

– SAP SE

– SDK.finance

– Tata Consultancy Services Limited

– Temenos Headquarters SA

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

o Implementation & Integration Service

o Support & Maintenance Service

o Consulting Service

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Solution Type

– Enterprise Customer Solutions

– Loans

– Deposits

– Others

By End User

– Banks

– Credit Unions & Community Banks

– Others

