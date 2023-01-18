Tap & Go launches eco-friendly e-Laisees to welcome the Year of the Rabbit

Enjoy up to and over HK$100 in Tap & Go stored value and various travel privileges

To encourage customers to deliver new year wishes to family and friends in a convenient, earth-friendly way in the Year of Rabbit and facilitate the development of digital economy in Hong Kong, the Tap & Go1 mobile wallet under HKT Payment Limited is launching five animated e-Laisees.





Earn while you give with low-carbon eco-friendly e-Laisees



From 17 January 2023, customers can give out e-Laisees2 through their mobile wallets to family and friends' Tap & Go accounts, or send e-Laisees to other bank accounts or mobile wallets via FPS (Faster Payment System).



From now until 1 February 2023, existing and new Tap & Go customers who successfully give out eight e-Laisees through the Tap & Go mobile wallet to family and friends will have a chance to receive HK$18 in Tap & Go stored value3. New Tap & Go customers will have a chance to receive an additional HK$88 in Tap & Go stored value4, for a total of up to and over HK$100 in Tap & Go stored value as an auspicious reward. Check out the website to see how to earn while you give: https://tapngo.com.hk/eng/elaisee.html



It's simple to give out Tap & Go e-Laisees:



- Choose from the five animated e-Laisees

- Add a pre-set or personalised message

- Drag banknote image(s) of different denominations (e.g.$20 or $50) or enter an auspicious amount (e.g. $168, $188 or $888) into your e-Laisee

- Choose to send a single or a pair of e-Laisee(s)

- Share the link with your loved ones, who can open their e-Laisees with just one click and enjoy the animation



Even if customers cannot greet all their loved ones in person, anyone 11 years old or above can share a virtual Fai Chun and a designated QR code with their family and friends via the Tap & Go mobile wallet to express their blessings and receive e-Laisees online2, wherever they may be.



Travel for good luck and enjoy fabulous rewards



Want to travel and ring in good fortune for 2023 with your e-Laisees? Travel promotions and privileges will soon be offered to customers who spend on the designated website5 of Club Travel (Travel Agent Licence Number: 350873), a one-stop online travel platform. These may include:



10% discount 6 on selected hotel bookings with a designated discount code

on selected hotel bookings with a designated discount code An additional 3% spending rebate 7 exclusively for Tap & Go customers on the first purchase, which will be credited to customers' The Club accounts in the form of Clubpoints. With the 2% basic rebate 8 that The Club members enjoy on spending, customers can enjoy a total of 5% spending rebate to redeem fabulous rewards for their upcoming purchases

exclusively for Tap & Go customers on the first purchase, which will be credited to customers' The Club accounts in the form of Clubpoints. With the 2% basic rebate that The Club members enjoy on spending, customers can enjoy a total of 5% spending rebate to redeem fabulous rewards for their upcoming purchases A 50% off promo code9 for travel insurance10 per purchase with any spending

Promotion details and the applicable terms and conditions will be announced by Club Travel and Tap & Go shortly11



In addition to hotel stays and travel insurance, data roaming is also a travel must-have. From now until 31 December 2023, purchase a Go Travel SIM with seven-day 4G travel data12 on the designated website (https://clubsim.com.hk/en/go/gotravelsim/) to enjoy a HK$10 discount13 with a designated discount code.



The Club exclusive offer – power up the value of Laisees!



From now until 31 January 2023, Tap & Go customers who are also The Club members can log in to the Tap & Go Bazaar section of The Club website or The Club mobile app, check out with Tap & Go Mastercard® card and designated promo code to enjoy exclusive offers on designated puddings, travel accessories, e-sports products and household appliances, with up to 50% discount14 on selected items. Find out more at:



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 January 2023 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) -To encourage customers to deliver new year wishes to family and friends in a convenient, earth-friendly way in the Year of Rabbit and facilitate the development of digital economy in Hong Kong, the Tap & Gomobile wallet under HKT Payment Limited is launching five animated e-Laisees.From 17 January 2023, customers can give out e-Laiseesthrough their mobile wallets to family and friends' Tap & Go accounts, or send e-Laisees to other bank accounts or mobile wallets via FPS (Faster Payment System).From now until 1 February 2023, existing and new Tap & Go customers who successfully give out eight e-Laisees through the Tap & Go mobile wallet to family and friends will have a chance to receive HK$18 in Tap & Go stored value. New Tap & Go customers will have a chance to receive an additional HK$88 in Tap & Go stored value, for a total of up to and over HK$100 in Tap & Go stored value as an auspicious reward. Check out the website to see how to earn while you give: https://tapngo.com.hk/eng/elaisee.htmlIt's simple to give out Tap & Go e-Laisees:- Choose from the five animated e-Laisees- Add a pre-set or personalised message- Drag banknote image(s) of different denominations (e.g.$20 or $50) or enter an auspicious amount (e.g. $168, $188 or $888) into your e-Laisee- Choose to send a single or a pair of e-Laisee(s)- Share the link with your loved ones, who can open their e-Laisees with just one click and enjoy the animationEven if customers cannot greet all their loved ones in person, anyone 11 years old or above can share a virtual Fai Chun and a designated QR code with their family and friends via the Tap & Go mobile wallet to express their blessings and receive e-Laisees online, wherever they may be.Want to travel and ring in good fortune for 2023 with your e-Laisees? Travel promotions and privileges will soon be offered to customers who spend on the designated websiteof Club Travel (Travel Agent Licence Number: 350873), a one-stop online travel platform. These may include:Promotion details and the applicable terms and conditions will be announced by Club Travel and Tap & Go shortlyIn addition to hotel stays and travel insurance, data roaming is also a travel must-have. From now until 31 December 2023, purchase a Go Travel SIM with seven-day 4G travel dataon the designated website (https://clubsim.com.hk/en/go/gotravelsim/) to enjoy a HK$10 discountwith a designated discount code.From now until 31 January 2023, Tap & Go customers who are also The Club members can log in to the Tap & Go Bazaar section of The Club website or The Club mobile app, check out with Tap & Go Mastercard® card and designated promo code to enjoy exclusive offers on designated puddings, travel accessories, e-sports products and household appliances, with up to 50% discounton selected items. Find out more at: https://shop.theclub.com.hk/promotions/cny2023/tapngo-bazaar.html



onelink.to/ea79hx



For details about the Tap & Go service and account opening, please visit the Tap & Go website at



1. Tap & Go is operated by HKT Payment Limited (Stored Value Facilities Licence Number: SVF0002) and subject to its relevant terms and conditions (

2. The functions of giving out and receiving e-Laisees are applicable to Plus(i), Plus(ii) and Pro accounts. Details on the type of accounts can be found here:

3. Quota of 3,000 applies on a first-come-first-served basis while stocks last. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions:

4. Quota of 100 applies on a first-come-first-served basis while stocks last. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions:

5. Designated website of Club Travel refers to:

6. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. Promotion period and details will be announced on the Club Travel website (

7. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. Promotion period and details will be announced in the promotions section of the Tap & Go mobile wallet. The additional 3% Clubpoints rebate is only applicable to The Club members' first eligible transaction on the designated Club Travel website made with Tap & Go Mastercard card or UnionPay card (including Tap & Go Mastercard card or UnionPay card in Tap & Go primary account or a Tap & Go CVS account*). Clubpoints rebate is calculated based on the net spending amount. The percentages of rebates and values of Clubpoints are calculated based on the Clubpoint conversion ratio when using “Spend Less with Clubpoint” function on Club Travel website (currently 5 Clubpoints to HK$1). The Clubpoint conversion ratio of “Spend Less with Clubpoint” function is subject to changes from time to time without prior notice. For details, please visit:

Club Travel (Travel Agent Licence Number: 350873)

*Designation of Tap & Go as the stored value facility account for receiving the consumption voucher under the Consumption Voucher Scheme (“CVS”) provided by the HKSAR Government (“Government”) is subject to the Tap & Go’s Government consumption voucher Terms and Conditions (

8. The 2% basic Clubpoints rebate is applicable to existing The Club members on the eligible spending under The Club loyalty programme. Clubpoints rebate is calculated based on the net spending amount. The percentages of rebates and values of Clubpoints are calculated based on the Clubpoint conversion ratio when using “Spend Less with Clubpoint” function on Club Travel website (currently 5 Clubpoints to HK$1), which is subject to changes from time to time without prior notice. Details here:

9. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. Promotion period and details will be announced on the Club Travel website (

Customers should not apply for the relevant insurance product(s) solely on the basis of any promotional offer(s) or material(s). The above does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Plan.

10. Travel insurance refers to “iTravel Plus Single Trip” (the “Plan”). For this Plan, HKT Care (operated by HKT Financial Services (IA) Limited (“HKTIA”) acts as an appointed licensed insurance agency (Insurance Agency Licence No.: FA2474) to distribute and arrange for insurance product, which is underwritten by MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited. Terms and Conditions apply. For coverage details and exclusions, please refer to the Policy Documents of this Plan or call HKT Care Customer Service Hotline 8209 0098 for more details.

11. Subject to promotion terms and conditions to be published on the Club Travel website (

12. Go Travel SIM Card 7-day 4G travel data is applicable to 15 destinations: Mainland China, Macau, Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand. When the 4G travel data usage reaches 500MB daily, the data speed will be adjusted to no higher than 256kbps. 4G travel data is valid for 365 days. When the 365 day validity period expires, any unused data balance will be forfeited and you will not be compensated in any way. Go Travel SIM card and

SIM card service are provided by CSL Mobile Limited (“csl”). HKT Payment Limited accepts no liability for the quality of or any other matters relating to goods, products and/or services provided by csl.

13. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions:

14. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions:



Download the Tap & Go mobile wallet and register for an account now:For details about the Tap & Go service and account opening, please visit the Tap & Go website at www.tapngo.com.hk or call the Tap & Go service hotline on +852 2888 0000.1. Tap & Go is operated by HKT Payment Limited (Stored Value Facilities Licence Number: SVF0002) and subject to its relevant terms and conditions ( www.tapngo.com.hk/eng/tnc.html ).2. The functions of giving out and receiving e-Laisees are applicable to Plus(i), Plus(ii) and Pro accounts. Details on the type of accounts can be found here: https://www.tapngo.com.hk/eng/tnc.html . Customers are required to successfully register for FPS (Faster Payment System) in order to send e-Laisees to other bank accounts/mobile wallets, or receive e-Laisees from other bank accounts/mobile wallets.3. Quota of 3,000 applies on a first-come-first-served basis while stocks last. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions: https://tapngo.com.hk/eng/elaisee.html 4. Quota of 100 applies on a first-come-first-served basis while stocks last. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions: https://tapngo.com.hk/eng/elaisee.html 5. Designated website of Club Travel refers to: https://trip.clubtravel.com.hk 6. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. Promotion period and details will be announced on the Club Travel website ( https://trip.clubtravel.com.hk/ ). Club Travel (Travel Agent Licence Number: 350873)7. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. Promotion period and details will be announced in the promotions section of the Tap & Go mobile wallet. The additional 3% Clubpoints rebate is only applicable to The Club members' first eligible transaction on the designated Club Travel website made with Tap & Go Mastercard card or UnionPay card (including Tap & Go Mastercard card or UnionPay card in Tap & Go primary account or a Tap & Go CVS account*). Clubpoints rebate is calculated based on the net spending amount. The percentages of rebates and values of Clubpoints are calculated based on the Clubpoint conversion ratio when using “Spend Less with Clubpoint” function on Club Travel website (currently 5 Clubpoints to HK$1). The Clubpoint conversion ratio of “Spend Less with Clubpoint” function is subject to changes from time to time without prior notice. For details, please visit: https://www.clubtravel.com.hk/en/pages/81751ED106CA2364/Club%20Travel%20Earn%20and%20Use%20Cl ubpoints%20Service%20Terms%20and%20Conditions . The calculation, redemption and validity period of Clubpoints are subject to related terms and conditions of Club HKT Limited. For details, please visit the club website at https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/terms-and-conditions.html . In the case of any dispute, Club Travel and Club HKT Limited’s decision will be final, binding and conclusive.Club Travel (Travel Agent Licence Number: 350873)*Designation of Tap & Go as the stored value facility account for receiving the consumption voucher under the Consumption Voucher Scheme (“CVS”) provided by the HKSAR Government (“Government”) is subject to the Tap & Go’s Government consumption voucher Terms and Conditions ( www.tapngo.com.hk/eng/cvs_tnc.html ), the Government CVS ( www.consumptionvoucher.gov.hk/en/index.html ) and the approvals, actions and decisions of the Government.8. The 2% basic Clubpoints rebate is applicable to existing The Club members on the eligible spending under The Club loyalty programme. Clubpoints rebate is calculated based on the net spending amount. The percentages of rebates and values of Clubpoints are calculated based on the Clubpoint conversion ratio when using “Spend Less with Clubpoint” function on Club Travel website (currently 5 Clubpoints to HK$1), which is subject to changes from time to time without prior notice. Details here: https://www.clubtravel.com.hk/en/pages/81751ED106CA2364/Club%20Travel%20Earn%20and%20Use%20Cl ubpoints%20Service%20Terms%20and%20Conditions . The calculation, redemption and validity period of Clubpoints are subject to related terms and conditions of Club HKT Limited. For details, please visit the club website at https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/terms-and-conditions.html . In the case of any dispute, Club Travel and Club HKT Limited’s decision will be final, binding and conclusive.9. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. Promotion period and details will be announced on the Club Travel website ( https://trip.clubtravel.com.hk/ ). The promotion is brought to you directly by HKT Care/HKTIA and MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited (“MSIG”). Club HKT Limited, HKT Payment Limited, Club Travel and all other entities of the HKT Group (other than HKT Care/HKTIA) are not arranging for any contract of insurance or carrying on any regulated activities (as defined under the Insurance Ordinance) in connection with this promotion, are not the supplier of the “iTravel Plus Single Trip” (the “Plan”), any insurance related services or this promotion, do not represent HKT Care/HKTIA or MSIG, and accept no liability for the quality of or any other matters relating to products and/or services provided by HKT Care/HKTIA and MSIG. These promotional materials are not an insurance policy or a contract of insurance. All information in respect of the Plan is provided by MSIG. Any information in respect of the Plan given herein is subject to the policy provisions of the Plan, the product brochure and the related terms and conditions (the “Policy Documents”). Any promotional offer(s) or material(s) should be read in conjunction with the relevant Policy Documents.Customers should not apply for the relevant insurance product(s) solely on the basis of any promotional offer(s) or material(s). The above does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Plan.10. Travel insurance refers to “iTravel Plus Single Trip” (the “Plan”). For this Plan, HKT Care (operated by HKT Financial Services (IA) Limited (“HKTIA”) acts as an appointed licensed insurance agency (Insurance Agency Licence No.: FA2474) to distribute and arrange for insurance product, which is underwritten by MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited. Terms and Conditions apply. For coverage details and exclusions, please refer to the Policy Documents of this Plan or call HKT Care Customer Service Hotline 8209 0098 for more details.11. Subject to promotion terms and conditions to be published on the Club Travel website ( https://trip.clubtravel.com.hk/ ) and the promotions section of the Tap & Go mobile wallet.12. Go Travel SIM Card 7-day 4G travel data is applicable to 15 destinations: Mainland China, Macau, Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand. When the 4G travel data usage reaches 500MB daily, the data speed will be adjusted to no higher than 256kbps. 4G travel data is valid for 365 days. When the 365 day validity period expires, any unused data balance will be forfeited and you will not be compensated in any way. Go Travel SIM card andSIM card service are provided by CSL Mobile Limited (“csl”). HKT Payment Limited accepts no liability for the quality of or any other matters relating to goods, products and/or services provided by csl.13. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions: https://bit.ly/3YfCykx . The quota for the discount code is 8,000 and on a first-come-first-served basis while stocks last.14. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions: https://shop.theclub.com.hk/promotions/cny2023/tapngo-bazaar.html . Products are limited in availability and on a first-come-first served basis while stocks last. Discounts are calculated based on suggested retail prices. The products and/or promotion is/are subject to change from time to time without prior notice. The calculation, redemption and validity period of Clubpoints are subject to related terms and conditions of Club HKT Limited. For details, please visit the club website at https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/terms-and-conditions.html . HKT Payment Limited accepts no liability for the quality of or any other matters relating to goods, products and/or services provided by Club HKT Limited.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses; whereas our comprehensive mobile communication and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.



