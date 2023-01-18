Taiwan’s Gogoro to set up battery swapping infrastructure in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Indian state of Maharashtra on Tuesday (Jan. 17) announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Gogoro and Belrise Industries to set up the Taiwanese company’s battery swapping infrastructure throughout the state.

Gogoro and Belrise, an automotive systems manufacturer in India, are planning a joint 50-50 partnership to invest approximately US$2.5 billion (NT$75.76 billion) over eight years with the state government of Maharashtra to build energy infrastructure. A non-binding MOU agreement was signed at the Maharashtra pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The build-out of the swappable battery infrastructure in Maharashtra is expected to accelerate job growth throughout the smart energy, electric vehicle, and sustainability value chain. The deal is also expected to kick start smart electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly in the state.

The battery swapping infrastructure is slated to start across Maharashtra this year and will leverage Gogoro’s smart energy ecosystem, including smart battery stations, swapping technologies, and network management solutions.

“Today we are partnering with Gogoro, a global innovation leader in smart sustainable energy and India’s most industrious state of Maharashtra to deploy the largest portable battery swapping infrastructure of its kind to enable a new generation of products and services that Maharashtra’s residents can embrace,” said Shrikant Badve, managing director of Belrise Industries.

With more than 120 million residents, Maharashtra is India’s largest economy and industrialized state with a gross domestic product of more than US$450 billion, which accounts for 16% of the country’s industrial output.