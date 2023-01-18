Taiwan to donate supplies for Ukrainian children in Turkiye

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Turkiye has agreed to build classrooms and donate digital equipment to the Turkish NGO Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants (ASAM) for Ukrainian orphans and refugee children resettled in Antalya province.

Envoy to Turkiye Huang Chi-yang (黃志揚) signed a cooperation agreement with ASAM Director General Ibrahim Vurgun Kavlak to launch a one-year education integration cooperation plan, CNA reported. Through this agreement, Taiwan will build two classrooms and donate 31 sets of information appliances.

The office will also work with Turkiye’s Ministry of Family, Labour, and Social Services and Ukraine’s Ministry of Education to support various educational courses and activities for one year, per CNA.

Huang said that Ukrainian orphans and child refugees resettled in Antalya need the most protection and care. He pointed out that in addition to the lack of computers, internet, and other digital equipment, there are no suitable educational courses at the resettlement camps, which creates a gap in learning.

Turkiye has taken in at least 1,600 Ukrainian orphans and refugees, 551 of whom are school-age children.