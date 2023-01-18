Opening hours of Taipei Rapid Transit Corp facilities during LNY holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation announced in a press release the operational status and opening hours of the facilities it manages during the Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 20-29.



1. Taipei Children's Amusement Park

A. Jan. 21 (Lunar New Year Eve): Closed

B. Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 – 29: Open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

2. Maokong Gondola

A. Jan. 21: Closed

B. Jan. 20 and Jan. 22-29: Open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

3. Taipei Arena

Main Hall

A. Jan. 21: Open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

B. Jan. 22-29: Open from 9 a.m. until the end of events

4. Ice Land

A. Jan. 21: Closed

B. Jan. 20 and Jan. 22-29: Open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345, the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (callers outside of Taipei, dial 02-27208889), or visit the company's website.