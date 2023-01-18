Alexa
Opening hours of Taipei Rapid Transit Corp facilities during LNY holiday

Taipei Children's Amusement Park, Maokong Gondola, and Ice Land are closed on LNY Eve

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/18 16:59
Maokong Gondola. (flickr, <a data-track="attributionNameClick" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/tenz1225/" id="yui_3_16_0_1_1674031068115_1100...

Maokong Gondola. (flickr, tenz1225 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation announced in a press release the operational status and opening hours of the facilities it manages during the Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 20-29.

1. Taipei Children's Amusement Park
A. Jan. 21 (Lunar New Year Eve): Closed
B. Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 – 29: Open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

2. Maokong Gondola
A. Jan. 21: Closed
B. Jan. 20 and Jan. 22-29: Open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

3. Taipei Arena
Main Hall
A. Jan. 21: Open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
B. Jan. 22-29: Open from 9 a.m. until the end of events

4. Ice Land
A. Jan. 21: Closed
B. Jan. 20 and Jan. 22-29: Open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345, the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (callers outside of Taipei, dial 02-27208889), or visit the company's website.
