Make Home Security Your New Year’s Resolution With Arlo

Turn to Arlo for the easiest New Year’s resolution you’ll ever make!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 January 2023 - Struggling to come up with a New Year's resolution you'll actually stick to? Arlo, a leading home security brand, brings you the easy solution! For more confidence and peace of mind in 2023, try taking advantage of Arlo's award-winning portfolio of advanced security cameras, which let you check in on your loved ones, pets, home, and important belongings easily at anytime from anywhere. With Arlo delivering the ultimate protection and security, you can spend less time worrying and more time staying connected with who and what you love most.Don't know where to start? Popular choices for Arlo's home security solutions include the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera and the Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera The versatile Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera features advanced technologies such as, anand ato deliver superior video quality whether day or night, outdoor or indoor. Easily connect the Pro 4 directly to Wi-Fi to enable a hassle-free set-up as a standalone security solution or a complimentary camera to an existing Arlo ecosystem. Itsallows users to have crystal-clear communication, while thewards off any unwanted visitors on the property.The Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera makes an ideal monitoring solution for those wishing to keep an eye on their home and loved ones, offering, aandfor two-way conversations. It comes with a built-in siren as an added safety measure, which can be triggered automatically or manually from the Arlo app, which helps you to detect unusual sound or motion and take immediate action.The Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera is also equipped with an easy-to-controlthat covers the camera lens. Aimed and designed to ease users' privacy concerns, this reassuring feature gives you the power to decide when their camera is monitoring a room and recording video and audio and when it is not.For more information on Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cuttingedge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTEenabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



