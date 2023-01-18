Porsche Taiwan unveils new Tainan dealership center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Suntek Motor, Porsche Taiwan's dealer of New Taipei and Tainan Studios, spent NT$600 million (US$19,805,574) building the Porsche Center Tainan, proof of the German automaker’s intent to drive into the southern Taiwan market.

“Tainan is the hub of optoelectronics, semiconductor, biotech, and green tech. The city has tremendous growth potential,” said Porsche Taiwan CEO Christian Nater, per BusinessNext.

Tainan has surpassed Kaohsiung in average yearly salary for the first time in 2022, attracting many high-end car dealers to set up in the area.

In Tainan, the sales performance of luxury car brands has been excellent for the past few years. BMW and Mercedes-Benz reported stable sales performance in Tainan, as per Economic Daily News. Last year, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover set up flagship dealer showrooms in Tainan.

“We see the potential boom of high-end consumer spending in Tainan in the near future,” said Suntek Motors CEO Ray Wu (吳睿弘).

Tainan is becoming a coveted living destination, attracting more talent. According to Tainan City Government, the net migration rate saw positive growth for three consecutive years, a phenomenon dubbed “south-drifting (南漂)” as opposed to the trend of people moving north for better job opportunities.

TSMC launched a new construction phase to mass produce 3-nm chips in Tainan in late December last year, which could attract investment to its supply chain and create more job opportunities next year.

A wide consortium of investors in Porsche Center Tainan includes I-Mei Foods, GTM Textile, and Aeon Motor.

Tainan is also the gourmet city of Taiwan. Food brands partnered with Porsche Center Tainan, including restaurant Ding Tai Fung (鼎泰豐) and Tainan-based company Chimei (奇美).