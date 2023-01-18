Ukraine updates: Aircraft crashes near kindergarten

A helicopter crashed into a building in the city of Brovary, outside the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, officials and local media reported.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram, "In Brovary a helicopter has crashed next to a nursery and residential building."

"Children and the employees of the kindergarten were there at the moment of the tragedy," he said, adding that they have since been evacuated.

Kuleba noted, "There are casualties," but did not specify the number.

Earlier, the deputy head of the presidential office said the site affected was a "social infrastructure" building.

"We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported that the crash happened near a kindergarten and that the building is on fire. The outlet cited a police official as saying at least five people are dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

