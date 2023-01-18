Alexa
Taiwan foreign ministry to continue keeping tabs on US-China exchanges

Foreign ministry says communication with US remains close and open

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/18 15:39
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is keeping tabs on high-level exchanges between the U.S. and China, MOFA deputy spokesperson Hsiu Guang-wei (蕭光偉) said on Wednesday (Jan. 18).

Hsiu made the remark following news that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Beijing in early February to hold talks with Chinese officials. He will be the second U.S. Secretary of State to visit China after then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went in October 2018.

Hsiu said currently, mutual trust between Taiwan and the U.S. is good and communication channels are open, per CNA. MOFA will continue to maintain close contact with Washington, he added.

In November, President Joseph Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) in Bali, Indonesia.

Biden raised concerns over China’s coercive and aggressive actions toward Taiwan, “which undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, and jeopardize global prosperity,” according to a White House statement. However, he stressed that both countries must work together to address global challenges including climate change, debt relief, health security, and global food security.
Taiwan
MOFA
U.S.
China
Antony Blinken
Xi Jinping

