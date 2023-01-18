Alexa
Illegal Vietnamese gambling den busted in Taiwan

Den facilitated NT$10 million in transactions, punished unpaid debts with violence

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/18 15:32
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An illegal gambling den for Vietnamese residents in central Taiwan that had facilitated transactions of NT$10 million (US$329,937) was busted, according to the immigration authorities.

More than ten gamblers were arrested at the underground gambling facility in a residential property in Chiayi County’s Minxiong Township. They were engaged in the illegal game of Xoc Dia (色碟), a game popular in Vietnam.

All but two of the 18 arrested gamblers and staff workers were Vietnamese migrant workers or immigrants, according to a squad of the National Immigration Agency’s Southern Administration Corps, which carried out a raid with police on a tip-off.

Incidents have been reported of violence against migrant workers who failed to repay their debts, according to immigration officials.

Items discovered by police include gambling paraphernalia, NT$390,000 in cash, gambling ledgers, machetes, and baseball bats. The arrested will face charges of Offenses of Gambling, pursuant to the Criminal Code (刑法), per CNA.

