Payment of Taiwan tax rebate likely to be postponed until April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Failure by lawmakers to agree on one version of the required legislation is likely to cause the postponement of the payment of NT$6,000 (US$195) in surplus tax rebates to the public until April, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 18).

Initial differences focused on whether the money should be handed out before or after the Jan. 20-30 Lunar New Year holidays, with late February mentioned as the most realistic option.

However, by Wednesday, there were still four different legislative proposals about the tax rebates in the running, making a consensus on one version unlikely, according to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘).

As a result, one month of negotiation would be required before a vote around Feb. 20, with a new relevant budget submitted by the government followed by another month of negotiations, making the payments unlikely to occur before April, the Liberty Times reported.

The current legislative session had been extended from Jan. 13 until Jan. 19 to discuss the tax rebates and vote on the central government budget for 2023. During discussions, some legislators hinted at more tax rebates to come later, but ruling party politicians were skeptical about the proposals.