Taiwan VP takes over as Democratic Progressive Party chairman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) took office as chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday (Jan. 18) after being elected to the position on Jan. 15.

Lai is set to deliver an address later on Wednesday during which he will likely emphasize dialogue with society and regaining the trust of Taiwanese youth, UDN reported. He will also mention strengthening and transforming the duties and roles of various party departments.

Local party offices will also be assigned new tasks regarding social welfare and social dialogue.

Lai is regarded as the likely candidate for the DPP in the 2024 presidential election. However, Financial Times has claimed his pro-Taiwan independence position is a concern for the U.S.

He previously described himself as a “political worker for Taiwan independence,” according to Financial Times. He has also asserted Taiwan’s sovereignty in meetings with foreign officials in the past.

Former Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Meng-an (潘孟安), a friend of Lai, said that these concerns are unwarranted. The vice president will offer words of reassurance to the U.S., Japan, and the Taiwanese public.

Pan said that Lai has adhered to the "four musts" laid out by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and made it very clear about the direction and future of Taiwan as a whole. The four musts call on the Chinese government to recognize the existence of the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name, respect the commitment of the nation’s 23 million citizens to freedom and democracy, peacefully address cross-strait differences “on a basis of equality,” and engage in negotiations with the Taiwan government or relevant authorities.

According to party rules, Lai’s term of office will end on May 20, 2024.