Pollster thinks rumored Taiwan Cabinet picks will hurt DPP's 2024 chances

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) Chairman Ying-lung You (游盈隆) claimed the Democratic Progress Party (DPP) should prepare for a defeat in the next elections if the rumored picks for the new premier and deputy premier prove to be true.

The day after his own company's poll showed Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) leading the field in Taiwan's 2024 presidential elections, You claimed in a post on Tuesday (Jan. 18) that the rumored Cabinet picks would only harm the DPP because they have been criticized or involved in scandals.

The media reported earlier that former vice president and epidemiologist-turned politician Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) would be tapped to succeed Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to lead the Cabinet, while Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), former Taoyuan mayor and one of the DPP's leaders, would likely be named deputy.

Chen has been criticized for his support of the locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine by MVC, whose chief has been investigated over insider trading. Meanwhile, Cheng was stripped of his master's degree over plagiarism issues a month ago.

You claimed picking Chen and Cheng because of the criticisms and scandal would be suicidal for the DPP. You believes the two have integrity issues.

You criticized the rumored picks by President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文), saying they would give the new party chairman "a hard time" and put the party at great risk of losing power in 2024. However, You did not provide any suggestions as to who would be better suited for the positions.