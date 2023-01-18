Taiwan tracks 18 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 18 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 17) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 18).

Of the 18 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including three Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one BZK-007 reconnaissance drone, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 235 military aircraft and 60 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.