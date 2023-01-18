Taiwan's Starlux starts flights to Cebu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines officially launched its service from Taoyuan to Cebu, Philippines, on Tuesday (Jan. 17).

Flight JX-781, which was 90% full, officially took off at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday from Taoyuan Airport bound for Mactan-Cebu International Airport. The waiting room was festooned with beach decorations such as swim rings and beach balls and the company also dispatched fire trucks to spout water over the aircraft to celebrate the inaugural flight.

StarLux Spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) was cited by UDN as saying that this is the airline's second route to the Philippines and is laying the groundwork for a route to the U.S., which will open in April.



Travelers pose for photo at launch party booth.(CNA photo)

Nieh expressed the hope that the economy would recover as soon as possible. He said that because many American tourists like to travel to Southeast Asian destinations, and Cebu is one of them, the airline hopes that this will be a popular transit option.

The Taoyuan to Cebu route flies every day, with one flight in the morning and one in the afternoon via an Airbus A321neo. There are 188 seats in two classes: eight seats in business class and 180 seats in economy class.

Each seat is equipped with a personal in-flight entertainment system. For flights departing from Taoyuan, the business-class meals are provided by Longtail, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Taiwan, while high-end roasted meat brand Hutong Yakiniku provides the meals for economy class.



Firetrucks spray water over Starlux aircraft to mark inaugural flight. (CNA photo)

A passenger surnamed Weng (翁) said that because of the pandemic, he had not been able to travel abroad for three years and decided that his first flight would be aboard Starlux. After searching online, he found that he had the opportunity to take the first flight to Cebu.

In addition, he said that his children are very interested in water sports and whale sharks, so he went ahead and bought tickets. He said his children had really been looking forward to the trip and had started a countdown 100 days before the flight.