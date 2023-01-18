World Golf Ranking
2023/01/18 04:01
Through Jan. 16
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|
|8.37
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|
|8.23
|3.
|Cameron Smith
|
|7.30
|4.
|Jon Rahm
|
|7.12
|5.
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|7.07
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|
|5.94
|7.
|Will Zalatoris
|
|5.57
|8.
|Justin Thomas
|
|5.23
|9.
|Collin Morikawa
|
|5.16
|10.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|
|5.10
|11.
|Viktor Hovland
|
|5.08
|12.
|Tony Finau
|
|4.74
|13.
|Sam Burns
|
|4.24
|14.
|Tom Kim
|
|4.16
|15.
|Jordan Spieth
|
|4.09
|16.
|Max Homa
|
|3.93
|17.
|Cameron Young
|
|3.84
|18.
|Billy Horschel
|
|3.55
|19.
|Sungjae Im
|
|3.52
|20.
|Shane Lowry
|
|3.38
|21.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|
|3.32
|22.
|Joaquin Niemann
|
|3.21
|23.
|Brian Harman
|
|2.95
|24.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|
|2.92
|25.
|Sepp Straka
|
|2.69
|26.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|
|2.68
|27.
|Keegan Bradley
|
|2.65
|28.
|Ryan Fox
|
|2.62
|29.
|Seamus Power
|
|2.60
|30.
|Tom Hoge
|
|2.59
|31.
|Kevin Kisner
|
|2.47
|32.
|Corey Conners
|
|2.45
|33.
|Russell Henley
|
|2.43
|34.
|Abraham Ancer
|
|2.41
|35.
|Aaron Wise
|
|2.40
|36.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
|2.38
|37.
|Adam Scott
|
|2.38
|38.
|Thomas Pieters
|
|2.30
|39.
|Alex Noren
|
|2.26
|40.
|Sahith Theegala
|
|2.16
|41.
|Si Woo Kim
|
|2.15
|42.
|Talor Gooch
|
|2.14
|43.
|Kurt Kitayama
|
|2.10
|44.
|Dustin Johnson
|
|2.08
|45.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|
|2.05
|46.
|Harold Varner III
|
|2.03
|47.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|
|1.93
|48.
|Jason Kokrak
|
|1.89
|49.
|Adrian Meronk
|
|1.89
|50.
|J.T. Poston
|
|1.83