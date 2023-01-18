Former England rugby wing McConnochie picked by Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Ruaridh McConnochie was selected Tuesday in Scotland's squad for the Six Nations tournament, 3 1/2 years after appearing for England at the Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby regulations allow a capped player to switch allegiances to a country for which they are eligible, provided there is a three-year gap between appearances for the two nations.

The 31-year-old McConnochie, whose father is Scottish, made two appearances for England more than three years ago, including one at the World Cup.

McConnochie's debut for Scotland could come against England, with the two old rivals meeting in Round 1 of the Six Nations on Feb. 4.

The regulation also allowed Jack Dempsey to convert from Australia to Scotland earlier this season.

Flyhalf Ben Healy was also called up Tuesday, having previously represented Ireland at under-20 level. He qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents.

Gregor Townsend acknowledged this could be his last Six Nations as Scotland head coach, saying he has had no talks about extending his contract beyond the end of this year.

“Yes, absolutely — I’m not contracted beyond this year so of course (it could be the last),” he said.

“I don’t think it will change anything, though, because the Six Nations is such a big tournament and there’s so much work that goes in for me and the other coaches.”

Asked if he would like to have his future sorted before the World Cup, Townsend said: “Yes, of course. But we’ll just have to wait and see. No discussions have been had and I don’t see them taking place until after the Six Nations.”

French media reported Townsend had applied for a role as assistant coach with the French national team, while he was recently linked with the vacancy of head coach at English team Leicester.

“I did get a contact from France, but it was just an initial enquiry," he said. “There was nothing further from that because we obviously play France in the Six Nations so I didn’t want to talk any further with them about that.”

Townsend does not believe uncertainty over his future will have any adverse effect on his team this year.

“I think it will be the last thing on the players’ minds,” he said. “We have a really important year of rugby for the national team. The Six Nations is a massive part of that, the World Cup is obviously huge.

“So much work has to go in for these five games that nothing else really comes into anybody’s thoughts. It is such an intense period for us and we have to be on it for that seven weeks to bring the best out of our team, and our players know that as well.”

