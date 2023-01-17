All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|43
|34
|5
|4
|72
|166
|94
|21-1-3
|13-4-1
|7-3-2
|Toronto
|44
|26
|11
|7
|59
|147
|117
|15-3-4
|11-8-3
|6-3-1
|Tampa Bay
|42
|28
|13
|1
|57
|152
|122
|17-4-1
|11-9-0
|8-5-0
|Florida
|45
|21
|20
|4
|46
|148
|153
|11-6-3
|10-14-1
|7-3-1
|Buffalo
|42
|21
|19
|2
|44
|160
|146
|9-12-2
|12-7-0
|6-8-1
|Detroit
|42
|18
|17
|7
|43
|131
|145
|11-9-3
|7-8-4
|5-8-2
|Ottawa
|43
|19
|21
|3
|41
|126
|139
|11-10-1
|8-11-2
|6-5-0
|Montreal
|44
|18
|23
|3
|39
|116
|162
|9-11-0
|9-12-3
|3-6-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|44
|27
|9
|8
|62
|141
|120
|13-5-2
|14-4-6
|12-3-1
|New Jersey
|44
|29
|12
|3
|61
|156
|116
|11-10-2
|18-2-1
|8-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|25
|13
|7
|57
|144
|120
|11-8-4
|14-5-3
|6-6-1
|Washington
|46
|24
|16
|6
|54
|148
|129
|13-7-3
|11-9-3
|7-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|43
|22
|15
|6
|50
|139
|130
|12-5-4
|10-10-2
|5-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|23
|18
|4
|50
|136
|124
|13-7-2
|10-11-2
|9-4-1
|Philadelphia
|44
|18
|19
|7
|43
|122
|143
|9-10-1
|9-9-6
|6-7-4
|Columbus
|43
|13
|28
|2
|28
|110
|170
|10-14-1
|3-14-1
|4-11-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Winnipeg
|44
|29
|14
|1
|59
|148
|114
|17-6-0
|12-8-1
|12-3-0
|Dallas
|45
|26
|12
|7
|59
|156
|119
|12-5-3
|14-7-4
|8-2-3
|Minnesota
|42
|24
|14
|4
|52
|134
|118
|13-8-1
|11-6-3
|8-4-0
|Colorado
|42
|22
|17
|3
|47
|131
|121
|11-8-3
|11-9-0
|8-4-1
|St. Louis
|45
|22
|20
|3
|47
|141
|160
|9-10-2
|13-10-1
|5-5-1
|Nashville
|43
|20
|17
|6
|46
|120
|127
|10-7-3
|10-10-3
|4-5-3
|Arizona
|43
|13
|25
|5
|31
|115
|158
|7-6-2
|6-19-3
|1-5-2
|Chicago
|41
|11
|26
|4
|26
|94
|154
|8-15-2
|3-11-2
|2-9-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|45
|28
|15
|2
|58
|147
|130
|13-12-0
|15-3-2
|5-7-2
|Seattle
|43
|26
|13
|4
|56
|159
|134
|10-9-2
|16-4-2
|8-4-2
|Los Angeles
|46
|25
|15
|6
|56
|154
|157
|14-8-2
|11-7-4
|9-4-2
|Edmonton
|45
|24
|18
|3
|51
|164
|150
|10-11-2
|14-7-1
|8-6-0
|Calgary
|45
|21
|15
|9
|51
|143
|136
|12-7-2
|9-8-7
|8-3-2
|Vancouver
|43
|18
|22
|3
|39
|150
|173
|8-10-1
|10-12-2
|10-3-0
|San Jose
|45
|13
|23
|9
|35
|137
|172
|4-12-7
|9-11-2
|2-8-6
|Anaheim
|44
|12
|27
|5
|29
|103
|185
|8-13-1
|4-14-4
|6-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Florida 4, Buffalo 1
Boston 6, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1
New Jersey 4, San Jose 3, SO
Dallas 4, Vegas 0
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1
Nashville 2, Calgary 1
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.