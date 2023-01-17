NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 43 34 5 4 72 166 94 21-1-3 13-4-1 7-3-2 Carolina 44 27 9 8 62 141 120 13-5-2 14-4-6 12-3-1 New Jersey 44 29 12 3 61 156 116 11-10-2 18-2-1 8-5-2 Toronto 44 26 11 7 59 147 117 15-3-4 11-8-3 6-3-1 Tampa Bay 42 28 13 1 57 152 122 17-4-1 11-9-0 8-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 45 25 13 7 57 144 120 11-8-4 14-5-3 6-6-1 Washington 46 24 16 6 54 148 129 13-7-3 11-9-3 7-4-1 Pittsburgh 43 22 15 6 50 139 130 12-5-4 10-10-2 5-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 45 23 18 4 50 136 124 13-7-2 10-11-2 9-4-1 Florida 45 21 20 4 46 148 153 11-6-3 10-14-1 7-3-1 Buffalo 42 21 19 2 44 160 146 9-12-2 12-7-0 6-8-1 Detroit 42 18 17 7 43 131 145 11-9-3 7-8-4 5-8-2 Philadelphia 44 18 19 7 43 122 143 9-10-1 9-9-6 6-7-4 Ottawa 43 19 21 3 41 126 139 11-10-1 8-11-2 6-5-0 Montreal 44 18 23 3 39 116 162 9-11-0 9-12-3 3-6-0 Columbus 43 13 28 2 28 110 170 10-14-1 3-14-1 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Winnipeg 44 29 14 1 59 148 114 17-6-0 12-8-1 12-3-0 Dallas 45 26 12 7 59 156 119 12-5-3 14-7-4 8-2-3 Vegas 45 28 15 2 58 147 130 13-12-0 15-3-2 5-7-2 Seattle 43 26 13 4 56 159 134 10-9-2 16-4-2 8-4-2 Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157 14-8-2 11-7-4 9-4-2 Minnesota 42 24 14 4 52 134 118 13-8-1 11-6-3 8-4-0 Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 164 150 10-11-2 14-7-1 8-6-0 Calgary 45 21 15 9 51 143 136 12-7-2 9-8-7 8-3-2 Colorado 42 22 17 3 47 131 121 11-8-3 11-9-0 8-4-1 St. Louis 45 22 20 3 47 141 160 9-10-2 13-10-1 5-5-1 Nashville 43 20 17 6 46 120 127 10-7-3 10-10-3 4-5-3 Vancouver 43 18 22 3 39 150 173 8-10-1 10-12-2 10-3-0 San Jose 45 13 23 9 35 137 172 4-12-7 9-11-2 2-8-6 Arizona 43 13 25 5 31 115 158 7-6-2 6-19-3 1-5-2 Anaheim 44 12 27 5 29 103 185 8-13-1 4-14-4 6-6-1 Chicago 41 11 26 4 26 94 154 8-15-2 3-11-2 2-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 6, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

New Jersey 4, San Jose 3, SO

Dallas 4, Vegas 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1

Nashville 2, Calgary 1

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.