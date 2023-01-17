ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|35
|25
|9
|1
|0
|51
|143
|104
|Reading
|34
|22
|11
|1
|0
|45
|113
|90
|Maine
|34
|21
|11
|1
|1
|44
|129
|101
|Worcester
|37
|19
|15
|3
|0
|41
|130
|128
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|14
|19
|2
|0
|30
|101
|126
|Adirondack
|33
|10
|17
|5
|1
|26
|93
|117
|Norfolk
|36
|6
|27
|1
|2
|15
|87
|160
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|33
|20
|8
|3
|2
|45
|107
|92
|Jacksonville
|35
|22
|12
|1
|0
|45
|118
|102
|Greenville
|35
|19
|9
|7
|0
|45
|112
|103
|South Carolina
|31
|20
|7
|3
|1
|44
|111
|83
|Atlanta
|35
|20
|12
|3
|0
|43
|105
|103
|Orlando
|35
|15
|15
|4
|1
|35
|103
|116
|Savannah
|32
|10
|16
|6
|0
|26
|81
|102
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|36
|25
|10
|1
|0
|51
|136
|106
|Cincinnati
|33
|20
|7
|4
|2
|46
|117
|96
|Toledo
|36
|17
|14
|4
|1
|39
|114
|113
|Wheeling
|36
|17
|16
|3
|0
|37
|106
|114
|Fort Wayne
|33
|15
|12
|4
|2
|36
|126
|131
|Kalamazoo
|34
|15
|16
|3
|0
|33
|85
|99
|Iowa
|33
|7
|17
|8
|1
|23
|87
|123
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|35
|28
|6
|1
|0
|57
|145
|72
|Wichita
|37
|21
|13
|3
|0
|45
|124
|107
|Rapid City
|37
|19
|17
|1
|0
|39
|126
|131
|Kansas City
|33
|16
|12
|5
|0
|37
|110
|108
|Tulsa
|33
|11
|15
|6
|1
|29
|96
|124
|Allen
|34
|14
|19
|1
|0
|29
|100
|126
|Utah
|34
|14
|19
|1
|0
|29
|92
|120
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4
Maine 4, Reading 2
Utah 4, Idaho 1
Rapid City 4, Kansas City 3
No games scheduled
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.