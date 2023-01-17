France investigates football chief for sexual harassment

French prosecutors on Tuesday said they were investigating the president of the national soccer federation, Noel Le Graet, for sexual harassment.

A probe was opened on after football agent Sonia Souid made accusations at a tricky time for the federation, just weeks after the national side lost the World Cup final to Argentina.

What are the allegations?

Souid has accused Le Graet of improper conduct from 2013 to 2017. She relays he had repeatedly tried to approach her with sexual advances.

The 37-year-old agent said she had wanted to develop a business relationship with Le Graet to promote women's soccer, but he had instead harassed her with unsolicited, late-evening invites to drink champagne with him.

"He never looked at me like an agent but like a piece of candy," said Souid, who added that she thought about ending her career as an agent.

Le Graet faces several claims of sexual harassment.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has ordered an investigation into the French Football Federation.

The federation had said it would file a defamation lawsuit against "So Foot" magazine, which published a six-page investigation into Le Graet's alleged harassment of several female employees.

The report, which described an alleged toxic culture at the federation, quoted anonymous former and current employees, and inappropriate text messages that Le Graet allegedly sent to the women.

Amid the allegations, Le Graet last week "took a step back" from his duties.

Clumsy remarks about France legend

Le Graet has also come in for heavy criticism for his perceived disrespect toward France's World Cup winner and national icon Zinedine Zidane.

The federation chief admitted he had made "clumsy remarks" about the former Real Madrid boss Zidane's potential interest in coaching the French national team.

Le Graet said in an interview that he "wouldn't even have taken his call" when asked whether Zidane had called him to express an interest in taking over as coach from Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps, who led France to World Cup glory as winners in 2018, was also at the helm throughout their run to last month's final which France lost on penalties to Argentina. He recently signed a new contract to stay as France coach until 2026.

Le Graet has been replaced on a temporary basis by Philippe Diallo, a vice-president of the organization.

