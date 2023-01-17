India cooperating with Taiwan to pursue regional peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India is cooperating with Taiwan and other global partners to pursue peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, India-Taipei Association (ITA) Director-General Gourangalal Das said at an event marking the Southeast Asian nation’s Republic Day on Tuesday (Jan. 17).

“It is the values of democracy, individual liberty, the pursuit of excellence, and a commitment to global solidarity for world peace that unite the 1.4 billion people of India and the 23 million people of Taiwan,” Das said.

India and Taiwan have achieved very fruitful cooperation results in the past year, he said. There were many substantive government and business exchanges, and bilateral trade volume once again reached a new high last year, he said.

Taiwanese businessmen are actively investing in India, and fields have expanded to semiconductors, electric vehicles, and green energy, Das said.

The director mentioned that ITA has also established new cooperative relationships with Taiwan counterparts in the areas of standards and inspection, intellectual property, and traditional medicine. Additionally, cooperation in culture, health and welfare, education and science will flourish and reach new heights, he said.

In 2022, the association launched three new communication channels, including the Taiwan-India CEO Roundtable Briefing, India-Taiwan SME Cooperation Forum, and the Taiwan-India Dialogue, he said.

These bilateral communication mechanisms will encourage the industry leaders of both countries, creative small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, and top academic institutions to work together, Das said.

The director expressed joy over the “steady and rapid growth” of India-Taiwan bilateral relations. He said he hoped partners and friends in Taiwan can join hands with ITA towards a brighter future.

Republic Day celebrates the day on which India’s constitution came into effect (January 26, 1950).