Spain referees ask for help after VAR mistake in league game

MADRID (AP) — Spanish referees are calling for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology after a video-review mistake in a league match between Cádiz and Elche.

The referee's technical committee made the request to the Spanish league in a statement released on Tuesday by the Spanish soccer federation. The move came after the Video Assistant Referee failed to spot an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche's 81st-minute equalizer at Cádiz on Monday.

The 1-1 draw could prove to be significant with both clubs in the relegation zone.

Cádiz coach Sergio González said referee Carlos del Cerro Grande talked to him after the game and apologized for the mistake.

Cádiz president Manuel Vizcaíno told Radio Marca on Tuesday that the apology did little for his club.

“It was hard to sleep last night,” he said. “There is nothing that can be done for my club now, I just hope it doesn't happen to someone else.”

The semi-automated offside technology was used by the Spanish federation in the Spanish Super Cup tournament that Barcelona won on Sunday in a final against Real Madrid.

The Spanish league was also expected to issue a statement on Tuesday.

