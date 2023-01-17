Ken Owens picked as Wales' new captain for the Six Nations

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — New coach and now a new captain.

Warren Gatland selected Tuesday his first squad since returning as coach of Wales' rugby team and named hooker Ken Owens as captain heading into the Six Nations tournament starting next month.

The 36-year-old Owens was preferred to flanker Justin Tipuric, flyhalf Dan Biggar and lock Alun Wyn Jones, who have captained the Welsh in recent years.

Tipuric led Wales through the autumn series after Biggar was captain for last year's Six Nations and summer tour of South Africa.

“Ken’s incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman – it means a lot to him to play for Wales," Gatland said of Owens, who has played 86 times for his country. "He’s also very popular with the players.

“He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign. Probably, if you’re picking a team at the moment he’s the No. 1 in that position."

There were four uncapped players in a 37-man group announced by Gatland — centers Keiran Williams and Mason Grady and locks Rhys Davies and Teddy Williams.

Back-rower Ross Moriarty and front-rowers Nicky Smith and Ryan Elias were among those to miss out.

Gatland’s first match in his second spell as Wales coach is against Ireland in Cardiff on Feb. 4.

