2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival has 4 display zones spread across 5 MRT stations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival will have 368 lantern works displayed in four display zones that extend from Taipei MRT’s Zhongxiao Fuxing Station to Taipei 101, and people are advised to attend the event by walking the venue.

After 23 years, the Taiwan Lantern Festival returns to Taipei this year. According to its official website, the four display zones cover an area of 168 hectares, CNA reported. The 368 works of art, including a main lantern and six secondary lanterns, spread out across Taipei MRT’s Zhongxiao Fuxing Station, Zhongxiao Dunhua Station, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall Station, Taipei City Hall Station, and Taipei 101/World Trade Center Station.

Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism said that the venue will be lit up for the trial run that starts on Feb. 1. An opening ceremony will be held on Feb. 5, and the event will run until Feb. 19, the department added.

There will be a total of 270 performances as part of the celebration, including four daily performances at Xiangti Avenue Plaza, 109 performances at Taipei 101 Water Dance Plaza, and the main light shows, which come on every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. every night after the opening day.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.