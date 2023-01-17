Second- and Third-Generation Biofuels Market Size Overview By Top Players, Regions, Segments, Demand And Forecast Till 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Second- and Third-Generation Biofuels Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.
The global second- and third-generation biofuels market accounted for $3,574 million in 2015, and is expected to reach at $57,124 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 48.9% from 2016 to 2022. Biofuels are fuels produced by a biochemical reaction using biological sources such as raw materials. Based on production, biofuels can be categorized into first-, second-, and third-generation biofuels.
Key Market Players
Algenol Biofuels, Inc.
Abengoa S.A.
Sapphire Energy, Inc.
Chemrec AB
GranBio
DONG Energy A/S
INEOS Bio
Clariant
ZeaChem, Inc.
Blue Marble Biomaterials
Other prominent market players are:
American Process, Inc.
Amyris, Inc.
Butamax Advanced Biofuels, LLC.
Enerkem
Emco Klimatechnik Gmbh & Co. KG
Gevo, Inc.
POET, LLC.
Joule Unlimited, Inc.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
By Biofuel Type
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
Biobutanol
Bio-DME
Others (Biogas and Bio Oil)
By Feedstock
Simple Lignocellulose
Syngas & Biomass
Complex Lignocellulose
Algae
Others (Forest Residue, and Nonedible Oil)
By Application
Transportation
Power Generation
Others (Heating, etc.)
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Belgium
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Thailand
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
