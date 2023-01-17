Solar Encapsulation Market Size Region Wise Analysis Of Top Industry Players To 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Solar Encapsulation Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The global solar encapsulation industry is expected to reach $4,231 million by 2022 from $915 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2016 to 2022. A solar encapsulant is used to provide adhesion between the top and the rear surface of the PV solar module to protect the PV modules from elevated temperature and high PV exposure. In addition, the encapsulating materials should have efficient transmission and reflection properties coupled with excellent impact and water resistance.

Top market players in solar encapsulation market include

STR Holdings Inc

Solutia

Bridgestone

Dow Corning

DuPont

3M

MITSUI

JGP Energy

Hangzhou First PV material Co. Ltd

AKCOME.

Other prominent players are

Honeywell

Arkema

CPP Solar

EVASA

LG Chem

Saint Gobain Solar

RenewSys

Sanvic

ACC Silicones

Baixing Group

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Materials

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Non-Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

UV Curable Resins

By Solar Module

Monocrystalline Silicon Cells

Polycrystalline Silicon Cells

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS))

By Application

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Major areas included in the record are:

Geographically, this find out about is divided into six vital regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The record presents for every of these regions, income (MT), income (Million USD), market share, and increase rate.

