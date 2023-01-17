Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market Size Upcoming Innovations, Companies And Forecast 2022-2030

The document highlights several factors of the Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market is expected to garner $37.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2014-2020. A solar panel comprises a cluster of solar cells that generate electricity through sunlight. Thin film and crystalline silicon which includes monocrystalline & polycrystalline, are the two common types of solar cells. Thin film cells are comparatively cheaper than silicon cells.

KEY PLAYERS

Canadian Solar Inc.

Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

First Solar

Suntech Power Holdings

Trina Solar

Yingli Green Energy Holding

JA Solar Holdings

Hanergy Holding Group

LDK Solar Co. Ltd.

SolarWorld

SOLAR ENERGY PANEL MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of Type, Mounting System, End User and Country.

BY TYPE

Monocrystalline panel

Polycrystalline panel

Hybrid panel

Black backed panel

Thin film

BY MOUNTING SYSTEM

Ground mounted

Roof mounted

Solar tracker

Fixed racks

BY END USER

Commercial

Government

Residential

Utility-Scale

BY COUNTRY

China

Japan

Australia

India

Others

