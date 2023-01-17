Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market Size Upcoming Innovations, Companies And Forecast 2022-2030

The document highlights several factors of the Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.
Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market is expected to garner $37.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2014-2020. A solar panel comprises a cluster of solar cells that generate electricity through sunlight. Thin film and crystalline silicon which includes monocrystalline & polycrystalline, are the two common types of solar cells. Thin film cells are comparatively cheaper than silicon cells.
KEY PLAYERS
Canadian Solar Inc.
Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd.
First Solar
Suntech Power Holdings
Trina Solar
Yingli Green Energy Holding
JA Solar Holdings
Hanergy Holding Group
LDK Solar Co. Ltd.
SolarWorld
SOLAR ENERGY PANEL MARKET SEGMENTATION
The market is segmented on the basis of Type, Mounting System, End User and Country.
BY TYPE
Monocrystalline panel
Polycrystalline panel
Hybrid panel
Black backed panel
Thin film
BY MOUNTING SYSTEM
Ground mounted
Roof mounted
Solar tracker
Fixed racks
BY END USER
Commercial
Government
Residential
Utility-Scale
BY COUNTRY
China
Japan
Australia
India
Others
