2023 New Taipei Lantern Festival to light up during LNY holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 New Taipei Lantern Festival will be held from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12 at a children's amusement area (熊猴森樂園) in New Taipei Metropolitan Park, with eight themed lantern display areas that include the international lantern area featuring lanterns from Japan.

The main lantern "Space Rabbit" rides on a flying saucer with a height of eight meters, which can move with music and lights, China Times reported.

The 2023 New Taipei Lantern Festival will open and light up at 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, and heavyweight artists such as Chen Yarlane (陳亞蘭) and OSN Kao (高爾宣) have been invited to perform during the opening. The eight themed lantern display areas include the main lantern area, the interactive lantern area, the international lantern area, the float lantern area, the painted lantern corridor, and other areas.

Among them, the international lantern area will feature works from Tokyo that were inspired by the torii of a shrine, with blue and white lanterns hanging from the pillars, and a curtain printed with some of Tokyo's nostalgic and trendy attractions.

In addition, famous Japanese architect Kengo Kuma integrated the natural landscape of Mount Asahi, the tallest mountain in Hokkaido, into the work. The lanterns will also include works from nine other counties and cities in Japan.



(New Taipei City Government photo)