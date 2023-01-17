Waste to Energy Market Size Global Sales Analysis Report: Growth Status, Revenue Expectation To 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Waste to Energy Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The global waste to energy market was valued at $32,567 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $54,179 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Waste-to-energy also abbreviated as WtE or energy-from-waste EfW is a process of energy recovery and the technique of generating energy in the form of heat or electricity from the primary treatment of waste. Most of the WtE processes produce heat or electricity directly through thermal combustion, or generate a combustible fuel commodity including methanol, methane, synthetic fuels, or ethanol.

The key players in the global WtE market have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, with the local and established players. The key players profiled in the report include:

Waste Management Inc.

Suez Environment S.A.

C&G Environmental Protection Holdings

Constructions industrielles de la Mediterranee (CNIM)

China Everbright International Limited

Covanta Energy Corporation

Foster Wheeler A.G.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Veolia Environment.

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include:

Wheelabrator

Hitachi Zosen

Keppel Seghers

China Everbright International

Xcel Energy

Green Conversion Systems

Plasco Energy

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Thermal

Incineration

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Biological

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

