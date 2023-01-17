Alexa
Taiwan’s EVA Air rated 9th-safest airline in the world

EVA has been on top-20 list for 10 years

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/17 17:42
EVA Air has been listed as No. 9 in the world for safety. (EVA Air photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Airways has been listed at No. 9 on the list of the world’s safest airlines published by AirlineRatings.com, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 17).

Of the 385 airlines under review for 2023, Qantas of Australia came out at No. 1, followed by Air New Zealand and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways. The only airline from East Asia to be listed higher than EVA was Singapore Airlines at No. 5.

AirlineRatings said it analyzed crashes over a period of five years, serious incidents over two years, professional audits, the age of the fleet, analysis of pilot training, and COVID-19 protocols before drawing up the final list.

EVA said it maintained the highest levels of safety requirements and has continued to insist on strict standards during the COVID pandemic, the Liberty Times reported. The airline was the only company from Taiwan in the top-20, and has been featured on the list for 10 years running.
