2023 Shan-Tseng-Chi Flower Festival opens in Taipei’s Beitou

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The much-anticipated 2023 Shan-Tseng-Chi Flower Festival opens on Tuesday (Jan. 17) and will run until March 31.

In a video Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) recently released to promote the event, a boy and a girl visit the sea of flowers and learn about local culture, the PSLO said in a press release on Monday (Jan. 16). The video also shows that the park is landscaped to be like a giant crested serpent eagle.



(Facebook, Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office video)

The video continues in tulip flower fields, where the two meet on a spring afternoon in Part Two, and then at Taipei Rose Garden, where their happy future unfolds in Part Three.

The Shan-Tseng-Chi Flower Festival is designed to mimic the sea of flowers in Furano, Hokkaido with an arrangement of Cosmos, Silver Ragwort, zinnia, lavender and other colorful grass flowers, according to the PSLO. Therefore, the Shan-Tseng-Chi flower scene is also known as the "Taiwanese version of Furano."

The office urged the public to visit Beitou to enjoy the exotic experience, including the sea of flowers, hot springs, and delicious food. It is definitely the best spot for a small trip during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the office.

Local specialty stores which have been supporting the festival have launched a number of discounts for the public. As long as visitors show the stores’ page on the flower festival’s official website, they can enjoy exclusive discounts. If they want to experience exotic ambiance, they can also rent a yukata from Kani kimono to pose for photos among the flowers.

For more information about 2023 Shan-Tseng-Chi Flower Festival, check out the festival’s website.



(Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photo)