Canadian broadcast reporter finds Taiwan better than expected

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Canadian broadcasting correspondent who had to leave China because the authorities turned down a request for a work visa has expressed satisfaction with his new base in Taiwan, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 17).

Philippe Leblanc of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) failed to receive a visa for China for two years, leading the media organization to end the 40-year presence of its bureau in Beijing.

In an interview with the Mandarin Chinese service of Radio Canada International (RCI), Leblanc said that even though he had previously heard considerable praise for Taiwan, the truth had exceeded his expectations. He said a new world had been developing in front of his eyes, and he was happy to do his work freely.

Having visited Ukraine, the reporter said he had been struck by the similarities between the people of Taiwan and those of the East European country. Facing growing threats from China, the Taiwanese people loved their own way of life even more and helped each other even more frequently, he said.

Yet, Taiwanese people often ask him to report on more than just their life in China’s shadow, but also other aspects of the culture and cuisine. Leblanc added that Asia was more than China, so he would also use Taiwan as a base to report about Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia.