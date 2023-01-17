Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Canadian broadcast reporter finds Taiwan better than expected

Philippe Leblanc appreciates the freedom to work

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/17 17:06
CBC correspondent in Taiwan Philippe Leblanc. (Twitter, phil_leblancSRC photo)

CBC correspondent in Taiwan Philippe Leblanc. (Twitter, phil_leblancSRC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Canadian broadcasting correspondent who had to leave China because the authorities turned down a request for a work visa has expressed satisfaction with his new base in Taiwan, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 17).

Philippe Leblanc of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) failed to receive a visa for China for two years, leading the media organization to end the 40-year presence of its bureau in Beijing.

In an interview with the Mandarin Chinese service of Radio Canada International (RCI), Leblanc said that even though he had previously heard considerable praise for Taiwan, the truth had exceeded his expectations. He said a new world had been developing in front of his eyes, and he was happy to do his work freely.

Having visited Ukraine, the reporter said he had been struck by the similarities between the people of Taiwan and those of the East European country. Facing growing threats from China, the Taiwanese people loved their own way of life even more and helped each other even more frequently, he said.

Yet, Taiwanese people often ask him to report on more than just their life in China’s shadow, but also other aspects of the culture and cuisine. Leblanc added that Asia was more than China, so he would also use Taiwan as a base to report about Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia.
reporters
China correspondent
Taiwan correspondent
CBC
Radio Canada International
press freedom
Philippe Leblanc

RELATED ARTICLES

CBC News closes China office, sends reporter to Taiwan instead
CBC News closes China office, sends reporter to Taiwan instead
2022/11/03 12:26
Activist says Taiwan should join world, demand Hong Kong media mogul’s freedom
Activist says Taiwan should join world, demand Hong Kong media mogul’s freedom
2022/10/28 15:56
Freedom House ranks Taiwan at No. 5 for online freedom
Freedom House ranks Taiwan at No. 5 for online freedom
2022/10/18 14:07
Reporters Without Borders in Taiwan calls on China to release dissidents
Reporters Without Borders in Taiwan calls on China to release dissidents
2022/10/17 12:28
Inaugural ‘Global Chinese Language Media Summit’ opens in Taipei
Inaugural ‘Global Chinese Language Media Summit’ opens in Taipei
2022/10/12 10:26