Taiwan's Kuma Academy holds 1st session simulating war

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuma Academy held its first large-scale outdoor training session, named “Operation Blue Magpie,” at the Jinshan Youth Activity Center in New Taipei City on Saturday (Jan. 14).

Nearly one hundred students participated in an eight-hour outdoor session, simulating war scenarios. The students were divided into eight teams and practiced carrying out different tasks throughout the day.

They had to study maps, find suitable shelters, and look for appropriate evacuation routes, while constantly keeping an eye out for the enemy or any suspicious persons intending to gather information. This was a very important exercise in security, Kuma Academy said in a Facebook post.

If one reveals any information, their team may be at risk of being eliminated.

The students underwent a two-hour “detection and evacuation simulation” and also practiced classifying injuries and tending to them. They used bandages and tourniquets and scouted their surrounding environment for any supplies that could be of use.

Making judgments calmly and responding quickly under immense pressure requires constant practice, Kuma Academy said.

In the end, only two teams were able to avoid the enemy. They successfully employed the tactic of sending out scouts to check if it was safe to move out. If the scouts had not returned, then it would have meant it was not safe to do so.

Kuma Academy is a private military training organization that aims to train 3 million civilians to learn various defense skills, how to provide first aid, operate unmanned aerial vehicles, and use radio communications. The purpose of the training is to increase civilian capabilities and motivations against the backdrop of repeated threats from China, Puma Shen (沈伯洋), the academy’s co-founder, previously said.