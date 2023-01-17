Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese chipmaker UMC posts record revenue in 2022

Net income for 2022 grew by 56.3% to NT$87.20 billion

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/17 16:26
United Microelectronics Corp (Reuters photo)

United Microelectronics Corp (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) on Tuesday (Jan. 17) reported a record high consolidated revenue of NT$278.71 billion (US$9.12 billion) for 2022.

The figure represents a 30.8% year-on-year increase from 2021’s NT$213.01 billion. Meanwhile, net income for 2022 increased by 56.3% to NT$87.20 billion.

The company said fourth quarter consolidated revenue came in at NT$67.84 billion, a 10% quarter-on-quarter decrease. Compared to a year earlier, 2022 fourth quarter revenue grew 14.8%.

Co-President Jason Wang (王石) said 4Q results were affected by a “significant slowdown across most of our end markets and inventory correction in the semiconductor industry,” adding that the overall fab utilization rate dropped to 90%. Wang noted that gross margin for 2022 hit 45% due to the foreign exchange rate, expanding its 22/28nm portfolio, and newly added capacity.

Wang said company revenue from its 22/28nm processes grew year-on-year by 56% last year due to its OLED display drivers and image signal processors. Meanwhile, he said their automotive segment for 2022 grew 82% compared to a year earlier and accounted for around 9% of total sales.

“Given the soft global economic outlook for 2023,” Wang said, “we expect the current challenging environment to persist through the first quarter as customers’ days of inventory are still higher than normal while order visibility remains low.” He added that the company will implement strict cost control measures and put off capital expenditures where possible.
UMC
UMC 4Q 2022
Jason Wang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s UMC approves NT$32 billion expansion plan
Taiwan’s UMC approves NT$32 billion expansion plan
2022/12/16 16:00
Taiwan’s TSMC captures 56.1% of global foundry market in Q3
Taiwan’s TSMC captures 56.1% of global foundry market in Q3
2022/12/12 16:06
Taiwan eyes bigger tax incentives for semiconductor firms
Taiwan eyes bigger tax incentives for semiconductor firms
2022/11/18 15:54
UMC founder calls out Taiwan ex-president for ‘one China’ swindle
UMC founder calls out Taiwan ex-president for ‘one China’ swindle
2022/10/14 17:50
Taiwan’s TSMC accounts for 53.4% of foundry market in Q2
Taiwan’s TSMC accounts for 53.4% of foundry market in Q2
2022/10/03 16:11