Taiwan's diarrhea outbreak ahead of holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Health officials worry that travel and reunions planned for the upcoming 10-day Lunar New Year holiday will further spread contagious pathogens causing diarrhea and stomach discomfort.

So far, 64 diarrheal clusters have been identified in the past four weeks. And many doctors worry more trouble may be brewing as there were nearly 140,000 visits to clinics and hospital emergency rooms for diarrhea in a single week (Jan. 8-14), according to a CDC report.

The pathogen causing the discomfort was primarily norovirus, according to Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-Hsiang (莊人祥). He reminded the public to pay more attention to hygiene and hand washing, and wait at least 48 hours after the cessation of symptoms to return to work or school to prevent the spread of the virus.

The CDC detected 28 different clusters of norovirus in this latest outbreak, warning it could spread amongst the public regardless of age. The most common form of transmission is eating virus-contaminated food or drinking water. Touching contaminated items with your hands and then touching your mouth, mucous membranes in the nose or eyes can also lead to transmission.

Patients can also be infected by close contact or inhalation of droplets produced by another person’s vomit and excrement. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as watery diarrhea and vomiting usually appear one to three days after infection.

Nausea, fever, headache, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, muscle aches, etc. may also occur alongside the onset of the illness with symptoms potentially lasting for 1 to 10 days. Norovirus is highly contagious and can easily lead to cluster infections, with the CDC reminding the public to be mindful during dinner with relatives and friends during the Lunar New Year holiday.

If someone in the family is diagnosed with norovirus infection, contaminated clothing and bed sheets should be replaced immediately. If the surface of toilets, doorknobs and other utensils are contaminated, they should be wiped with 20 cc of bleach and one liter of water.

Before cleaning bathroom facilities, one is advised to wear gloves and a mask, and take every precaution not to come into contact with vomit or excrement from an infected person.