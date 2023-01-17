Taiwan voice assistant startup navigates hotels through labor shortages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan AI-powered voice assistant startup Aiello (犀動智能) filled labor shortages for luxury hotels, supporting guests in performing all kinds of tasks, including closing curtains, doing check-out, and providing tourism recommendations.

The Aiello voice assistant (AVA) is a bluetooth-speaker-shaped assistant that takes voice orders from hotel guests, either reporting requests to hotel staff or directly answering if it knows the answers.

The AI-powered Aiello stripped away the hassle of being put on hold of room service calls during peak times, as high-end hotels are all about timely service.

Before Aiello, taking room service orders relied solely on hotel staff. Orders were jotted down on paper and memorized by hotel staff, which could sometimes be inaccurate.

Moreover, in times of labor shortages, hotel guests experienced longer waiting times, which often resulted in low guest satisfaction.

Aiello saved 500 hours on the phone for The InterContinental Kaohsiung since the smart voice assistant took over its hotel rooms, as per BusinessNext.

The Aiello voice assistant not only offers timely service but is also fun to interact with. Guests can ask Aiello to play a song, order a souvenir, give tourism recommendations, or even tell bedtime stories, a feature that has caught on with families with children.

The product was powered by natural language understanding (NLU), real-time voice analysis, and noise reduction technology. Aiello also compiled guest requests and created a customized database for each hotel partner, which served as valuable business intelligence to the hoteliers.

Aiello can comprehend Mandarin, English, and Japanese. This multilingual feature helps international guests express their needs without the language barrier.

Aiello has partnered with hotels inside and outside of Taiwan. Hoteliers that have made guests feel at home with Aiello are Silks Place Tainan, InterContinental Kaohsiung, Fleur de Chine Hotel Sun Moon Lake, Chatrium Grand Bangkok, and more.