Taiwan adds 19,658 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 19,658 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Jan. 17), with 312 imported cases and 30 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 19.77% from the same day last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 9,063 males and 10,584 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. A total of 11 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 3,931 cases, 2,468 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,419 in Taichung City, 2,114 in Taipei City, 1,926 in Taoyuan City, 1,672 in Tainan City, 904 in Changhua County, 543 in Miaoli County, 540 in Hsinchu County, 509 in Hsinchu City, 429 in Yunlin County, 423 in Pingtung County, 323 in Nantou County, 289 in Keelung City, 276 in Chiayi County, 271 in Yilan County, 200 in Hualien County, 177 in Chiayi City, 118 in Taitung County, 71 in Kinmen County, 42 in Penghu County, and 13 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The imported cases included 210 males and 102 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 30 deaths included 12 males and 18 females, ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 27 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 21 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,245,066 cases, of which 9,199,401 were local and 45,611 were imported. So far, 15,903 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 20 deaths reported among imported cases.